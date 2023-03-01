Hogan Lovells keeps 19 out of 20 NQs

Two on fixed-term deals

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has confirmed its spring trainee retention score.

Of the 20 trainees due to quailing next month, 17 were made permanent offers and a further two received fixed-term deals. All were accepted. This hands HL a score of 95% or 85% depending on your reading of the numbers.

Those remaining with the firm can expect to earn a salary of £107,500, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows. First-year trainees at the firm receive £50k rising to £55k in their second year.

The firm’s corporate team takes five while seven newbies qualify into the litigation, arbitration and employment practice group. Global regulatory and finance gain four and two NQs respectively, while the final trainee joins the firm’s IP, media and technology group.

The firm takes on around 50 trainees each year and picked up A*s for quality of work and eco-friendliness in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.