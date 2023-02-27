A&O keeps 34 of 39 spring NQ solicitors

All permanent contracts

Allen & Overy (A&O) has become the final Magic Circle law firm to reveal its spring 2023 retention result, keeping 34 out of 39 trainees.

Of the 39 trainees due to qualify next month, 38 applied for newly qualified (NQ) solicitor positions at the firm. A&O made 37 offers, 34 of which were accepted, handing the Magic Circle firm a spring score of 87%.

A spokesperson confirmed that none of the new associates will be on fixed-term contracts.

A&O, which offers about 90 training contracts each year, did not disclose the departments its new recruits will qualify into.

This time last year, A&O posted a spring score of 87%, retaining 33 out of 38 trainees. It kept 38 out of 41, or 82%, trainees in the last autumn round.

Our Firms Most List 2023 shows NQs earn £107,500.

James Partridge, recruitment partner and training principal, commented:

“I’m pleased to see a strong retention rate, which is testament to the calibre of this cohort and A&O’s continued investment in the lawyers who are the future of our firm. Congratulations to our latest group of qualifying solicitors.”

The rest of the Magic Circle have already announced their results. Clifford Chance scored 69% (29 out of 42); Freshfields scored 97% (33 out of 34); Linklaters scored 94% (48 out of 51); and Slaughter and May scored 100% (47 out of 47).