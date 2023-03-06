Legal Twitter reveals its craziest law firm merch

NRF ping pong balls? Or perhaps an Irwin Mitchell unicorn?

Law firms are well known for handing out branded merch, but a hilarious Twitter thread has thrown up some more unusual items.

The now-viral thread was started by US law student ‘Abogadita Von Teese’, who kicked things off with an image of Gibson Dunn-branded frisbees.

I wanna make a thread of hilarious big law firm merch…first up is this gibson Dunn frisbee pic.twitter.com/9cc70SKOvi — abogadita von teese (@cointreaurian) March 3, 2023

Other items included some mini colouring pencils and colouring book courtesy of White & Case.

I found the white and case coloring book that came with the colored pencils!!! pic.twitter.com/oVJ3z83cA0 — abogadita von teese (@cointreaurian) March 4, 2023

How about some Sidley coffee art?

Next up are these artfully arranged Sidley Austin espresso grounds pic.twitter.com/0JDPPkQjsJ — abogadita von teese (@cointreaurian) March 4, 2023

Event barristers get in on the weird merch. Take this plectrum for Kings Chambers, for example.

Here in the UK (we call them plectrums – I think you call them picks). pic.twitter.com/dUcyCPC8kX — Gordon Exall (@CivilLitTweet) March 4, 2023

Ping pong balls? Norton Rose Fulbright has got you covered.

NRF branded ping pong balls pic.twitter.com/FujixdtZIs — Jay Do (@Jay_Do_) March 4, 2023

Sidley again. This time a magic 8-ball!

A collection of stress busting unicorns from Irwin Mitchell.

A lovely Mayer Brown branded faux diamond paperweight.

Cooley has got your covered. Your eyes that is.

Came in one day to a basket of these in the kitchenette pic.twitter.com/FABmVhT6uH — Alex Robledo (@alexrobledox) March 4, 2023

If you have received some unusual law firm merch, why not let us know at tips@legalcheek.com