Legal Twitter reveals its craziest law firm merch

By Emily Hinkley on
NRF ping pong balls? Or perhaps an Irwin Mitchell unicorn?

Law firms are well known for handing out branded merch, but a hilarious Twitter thread has thrown up some more unusual items.

The now-viral thread was started by US law student ‘Abogadita Von Teese’, who kicked things off with an image of Gibson Dunn-branded frisbees.

Other items included some mini colouring pencils and colouring book courtesy of White & Case.

How about some Sidley coffee art?

Event barristers get in on the weird merch. Take this plectrum for Kings Chambers, for example.

Ping pong balls? Norton Rose Fulbright has got you covered.

Sidley again. This time a magic 8-ball!

A collection of stress busting unicorns from Irwin Mitchell.

A lovely Mayer Brown branded faux diamond paperweight.

Cooley has got your covered. Your eyes that is.

If you have received some unusual law firm merch, why not let us know at tips@legalcheek.com

Eco warrior

Straight in landfill

