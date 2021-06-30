From horse rugs to baby-grows: Insta account reveals the craziest law firm-branded ‘swag’

Beats jelly beans

An Instagram meme account has complied an incredible online treasure trove of weird and wonderful law firm-branded stash from around the world.

From horse rugs to baby-grows, popular Instagram page @nonequitypartner features numerous “swag submissions” from lawyers mainly at US firms.

In perhaps the most bizarre instance, a horse, which is apparently named “Billable Hour”, is pictured wearing what appears to be a Dechert-branded blanket (top left).

Skadden, meanwhile, seems to put its name on anything and everything: one associate shared a photo of a Skadden-branded jacket they supposedly received for Christmas, and another shared a photo of a backpack which even has their area of practice — “corporate restructuring” — inscribed. Baby-grows in on-brand red are apparently a thing (pictured top right), though it’s not clear whether this is actual Skadden merch from the post shared. There are oodles of other items the firm purportedly puts their name on, as shown on @nonequitypartner’s Insta, including sunglasses, a torch light, a basketball hoop, and even beach towels.

Fellow US firm Sidley Austin apparently has stash that will have lawyers ready for a picnic. Foldable chair? Check. Roomy cooler bag? Check. Tupperware? Check. “Are they sending you to work or summer camp?” the owner of the Instagram account joked.

Sidley-branded AirPods also made an appearance, and they appear to be of the latest kind. Cleary Gottlieb and Gibson Dunn have similarly put their names on AirPods, but these appear to be on older models, with the latter even sporting branded aprons, as do Paul Hastings, apparently.

Allbirds trainers come with a Kirkland & Ellis stamp (pictured above), according to a story shared by the law meme account which has a vast 125k following. Other items the firm has supposedly put their name on include a cocktail mixer and charcuterie boards!

Covid-themed stash is, of course, featured, and includes branded hand sanitiser bottles from the likes of Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance and Latham & Watkins, as well as face masks from other outfits.

Other misc. items include: An Allen & Overy A20 water bottle (clever), Cooley cooler bags (punny), Cravath yo-yos (why?), Milbank jenga (why not?), Vinson & Elkins cufflinks (classy), Akin Gump shot glasses inscribed with ‘The Gump’ (pictured below), organic vegan wine exclusively bottled for Hogan Lovells with firm-branded whisky stones, and Mayer Brown-ies (get it? Legal Cheek has been gifted these and can attest to them being delish).

Cravath apparently also has sailing tees, whilst K&L Gates gifted branded bicycles to lawyers in the Milan office so they avoid using public transport.

Does your firm put its name on interesting items? Let us know by tagging @legalcheek on social media.