Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Credit Suisse hit by legal action from US investors amid banking turmoil [The Guardian]

Dominic Raab says criminals who fail to show up for their court verdict should be considered for tougher sentences [Sky News]

Half-century-old divorce law on asset splitting set for review [Financial Times] (£)

Barrister pleads guilty after buying drugs from client he represented [Evening Standard]

High-living lawyer who represented Premier League footballers and swindled taxpayer out of £22m in legal aid is banned from profession [Daily Mail]

Stanford law students protest after university apologises to Trump judge who was heckled during lecture [The Independent]

Trump lawyer explains why Trump thinks arrest is coming soon [CNN]

Can Putin be arrested? Meet the lawyer fighting to put him in the dock [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Bolton trainee solicitor stole from Jacob Miller Solicitors [The Bolton News]

Caring and loving Exeter law graduate died at Exmouth cliffs [Devon Live]

“The amount of people in law who just work, work, work is mental — the living costs in London are also insane now and bordering on not being worth the high salary.” [Legal Cheek comments]

