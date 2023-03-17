News

London crowned ‘best city for lawyers’

Oslo and Berlin joint-second in new study

A study has revealed the top cities for lawyers based on work-life balance and pay in 2023.

MoneyNerd, a company teaching people to manage their finances and tackle debt, carried out the study, rating 25 cities on factors such as cost of living, average salary, number of job opportunities and job satisfaction to produce an overall score.

London came out top with over 3,400 legal job opportunities available and an estimated average salary of £75,000 for City lawyers.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In joint-second position were Oslo and Berlin, which both rated highly on work-life balance and average salaries.

New York came in joint-third with Amsterdam and offered the highest average salary at around £117,000 but may have been kept from a higher position by its high cost of living score. Amsterdam scored highly for happiness and work-life balance, according to the study.

A recent study reported in Legal Cheek found that graduates entering City law are among the highest paid in the UK, beaten only by their counterparts in investment banking.

2 Comments

Anon

Lol doesn’t this article undermine all those stupid articles about how the south west or the north are the great places to embark on a legal career now

(12)(1)

anonymousdutch

Lmao placing London above the likes of Berlin, Amsterdam and Oslo is such cap. Have you ever met a Scandinavian or German or Dutch lawyer? Have you seen how much happier, how many more hobbies, how many more friends and interests and *life* they have? I am in my third seat at a city firm in London and it’s honestly a bit depressing the amount of people I meet without any substance to their personality. The hours worked in grey buildings and lack of community and personal adventures outside the workplace have made so many of these lawyers into actual drones. UK and US lawyers never fail to amaze me with their corporate bootlicking and refusal to admit how singular their lives they have become – they are willing to die on the hill of “yeah I work long hours, but I could never move to the continent and make a measly 50k euro and not work on billion dollar deals you see in the FT!”. Guess what, there are countries where, yes, things are not exactly cheap and I am in no way saying the places mentioned above don’t require a decent salary, but the money takes you so much farther and the culture isn’t centred around spending ridiculous money to gain a sense of self-worth. You can work a 9-5 where you have time to meet your friends in the park for volleyball and beers and still afford a decent flat in the city centre. And yeah, you won’t be rich, but who cares?

(7)(2)

