Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘I take that back’: Lawyer apologises for furious rant after GB News reveals he was asked to represent Hancock [The Independent]

Law firm DLA Piper poaches data scientists to capitalise on AI boom [Financial Times] (£)

Dominic Raab’s ex-colleagues speak out as bullying probe reaches final stages [BBC News]

Senior solicitor, 41, ‘threw ping-pong balls down teen worker’s dress’ [Mail Online]

Revealed: cabinet ministers warned of legal action over UK’s failure to tackle climate crisis [The Guardian]

Return of Shamima Begum would be lawyers’ bonanza [The Times] (£)

‘We have no choice’: Ukrainian judge turned soldier says justice is impossible without victory [RadioFreeEurope RadioLiberty]

Judge ‘losing patience’ with bogus solicitor who failed to show up for court seven times [Yorkshire Post]

Lawyer attacked by female client who decapitated her lover after choking him in drug-fuelled sex attack QUITS [Daily Mail]

“What mega-mergers could work? I’d like to see Freshfields merge with Latham to become the undisputed global no 1.”[Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming event dates for your diary:

Wednesday 8 March: Legal Cheek in-person student event in Leeds with Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons, Walker Morris and ULaw [Apply to attend]

Tuesday 14 March: The Legal Cheek Awards 2023 sponsored by BARBRI and BPP University [Get your ticket]