Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
‘I take that back’: Lawyer apologises for furious rant after GB News reveals he was asked to represent Hancock [The Independent]
Law firm DLA Piper poaches data scientists to capitalise on AI boom [Financial Times] (£)
Dominic Raab’s ex-colleagues speak out as bullying probe reaches final stages [BBC News]
Senior solicitor, 41, ‘threw ping-pong balls down teen worker’s dress’ [Mail Online]
Revealed: cabinet ministers warned of legal action over UK’s failure to tackle climate crisis [The Guardian]
Return of Shamima Begum would be lawyers’ bonanza [The Times] (£)
‘We have no choice’: Ukrainian judge turned soldier says justice is impossible without victory [RadioFreeEurope RadioLiberty]
Judge ‘losing patience’ with bogus solicitor who failed to show up for court seven times [Yorkshire Post]
Lawyer attacked by female client who decapitated her lover after choking him in drug-fuelled sex attack QUITS [Daily Mail]
“What mega-mergers could work? I’d like to see Freshfields merge with Latham to become the undisputed global no 1.”[Legal Cheek comments]
Upcoming event dates for your diary:
Wednesday 8 March: Legal Cheek in-person student event in Leeds with Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons, Walker Morris and ULaw [Apply to attend]
Tuesday 14 March: The Legal Cheek Awards 2023 sponsored by BARBRI and BPP University [Get your ticket]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Join the conversation