Shearman and Hogan Lovells end merger talks

By Emily Hinkley on
10

‘A combination at this time is not in the best interest of either firm,’ say duo

Shearman & Sterling and Hogan Lovells have decided to end negotiations for a proposed merger and remain separate.

News of talks between the US giants emerged in late December, but now the firms have put an end to the idea.

In a joint statement, the duo said:

“As has been widely reported, our firms have been in preliminary and exploratory conversations regarding a possible combination. After careful consideration, we have mutually agreed that a combination at this time is not in the best interest of either firm. We have been deeply impressed with each other’s business, practices and people and wish each other continued success.”

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

If the Shearman-Hogan Lovells merger had gone ahead it would have created a new US super-firm with revenues in the region of £2.97 billion.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Hogan Lovells offers around 50 TCs every year, whilst Shearman takes on roughly 15. Both firms pay their new rookie recruits £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. Hogan Lovells NQs then jump to £107,500. Shearman does not disclose its London NQ rates.

Shearman made the news earlier this week after it was reported that two of its finance partners, Korey Fevzi and Philip Stopford, were leaving to join the London office of fellow US lawyer Cravath. The switch sees Cravath offer English law services in the City for the first time.

10 Comments

US lawyer

Not surprised in the slightest

Commercially Unaware

Why is that? I’m fairly early in my legal career and curious on insights like these.

Noooooo

Awwwww noooooo 🙁

Anonymous

Shearman were bleeding partners/associates/whole teams by the day. Became unattractive to Hogan is what’s being said.

Anonymous

Yh Hogans done enough charity work this year ig

Anonymous

Lol

Blood in the water

Open season at Shearmans, I guess

Clive

What mega mergers could work? I’d like to see Freshfields merge with Latham to become the undisputed global no 1.

Anonymous

Can someone at either firm confirm how strong a culture mismatch there would be?

Future trainee

Surprised but not surprised! Shearman have lost a number of partners and associates in recent weeks in London and UAE… did people move too quickly or for the right reasons… vv interesting.

