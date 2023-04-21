Justice Sec Dominic Raab resigns in wake of bullying report

Claims ‘adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent’

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned after an inquiry into allegations of bullying.

The Lord Chancellor’s resignation follows the completion of a report by Fountain Court Chambers barrister Adam Tolley KC, who was tasked with looking into the claims made against him. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the report on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement this morning, the MP for Esher and Walton said he felt “duty bound” to accept the outcome of the report but stressed that it “dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against [him]”. His statement also said of the bullying report “that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government”.

Raab’s legal background can be traced back to his undergraduate and master’s studies at Oxford and Cambridge. He trained and qualified as a lawyer at Magic Circle outfit Linklaters, before leaving soon after to pursue a career in politics in 2006.

Sunak will now seek to appoint a replacement Lord Chancellor, the ninth in seven years. Many of those tipped to replace him are barristers including financial secretary to the treasury Victoria Atkins, culture secretary Lucy Frazer, attorney general Victoria Prentis and defence minister Alex Chalk.