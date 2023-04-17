Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Back to the office crackdown: JPMorgan orders ALL execs to return five days a week to be available for ‘impromptu meetings’ as white collar Wall St law firm will now tie bonuses to office attendance [Daily Mail]

Calls for stricter UK oversight of workplace AI amid fears for staff rights [The Guardian]

Government claims lawyers refusing to prosecute climate protesters are ‘undermining rule of law’ [The Independent] (free, but registration required)

Sir Max Williams, 96: Lawyer involved in Clifford Chance merger who bred rare wildfowl [The Times] (£)

Student told ‘you’ll never make it to Cambridge’ is now studying law there [Metro]

Sussex solicitor jailed for stealing more than £1m from clients [The Argus]

Second former Supreme Court judge deals blow to ‘weak’ gender argument from SNP [Scottish Daily Express]

Lawyer for Hunter Biden, Musk leaves Latham to launch new law firm [Reuters] (free, but registration required)

Biden to nominate two Latina judges to appeals courts [NBC News]

Despite boycott, Yale still tops US News best law school rankings [Forbes]

“Solicitors who have been directors or members of an insolvent company/LLP should be automatically suspended from practice for two years instead of just acting like used car dealers in setting up again under a new name and leaving their creditors in the lurch.” [Legal Cheek comments]

