‘You are online 24/7’: Paul Hastings associate goes viral with list of ‘non-negotiable expectations’

By Aishah Hussain on
US firm says presentation slide, which surfaced online, does ‘not reflect the views of the firm or its partners’

A Paul Hastings associate has gone viral for sharing a list of “non-negotiable expectations” of junior colleagues, which include “you are ‘online’ 24/7” and “you’re in the big leagues” so “act like it”.

The senior associate is understood to have been delivering a presentation to junior colleagues on what they can expect in their dealings with clients. One of the slides (pictured below), however, has captured the attention of an audience perhaps wider than intended, surfacing on forum Reddit as well as popular law meme accounts.

In a statement Paul Hastings said the list was “prepared by an associate and the views expressed do not reflect the views of the firm or its partners”.

The slide produced by the associate at Paul Hastings

The slide has got lawyers talking, however, and prompted questions around law firm culture and the importance of tone in professional settings. Whilst few lawyers would argue with statements such as “the client always comes first”, “work product needs to be prompt, professional and polished” and “take ownership of everything you do”, there are messages on the slide that some may argue may have been better left unsaid. “You are ‘online’ 24/7. No exceptions, no excuses”, is one such example, along with, “you’re in the big leagues, which is a privilege, act like it” and “WFH is a privilege”.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

But whilst some may question the associate’s “non-negotiables”, they are likely not too dissimilar to those observed at other big paying law firms. Our own exclusive research shows that several junior lawyers are totting up 12-hour work days on average, with some finishing well past 11pm, so expectations such as being online around the clock seem to permeate commercial legal practice and can’t be said to be exclusive to a single firm.

One junior lawyer told Legal Cheek that the slide’s tone is indicative of “the no-nonsense, straight-talking culture we’ve come to expect within US law firms, particularly in transactional practice”, where this associate seems to work. It’s unclear which of the firm’s offices the associate who produced the slide is based, but references including “AMLaw 20 law firm”, which is an elite ranking of American law firms, and an $850 an hour billing rate, suggest they could work in one of the firm’s 12 US offices.

The lawyer we spoke to said that some of the expectations shared in the slide are not “unreasonable” and they’re expected to have “a full home setup” and to “figure something out for yourself”, for example. Plus, these associates are paid exceptionally well, so expectations on their time are inevitable. A newly qualified (NQ) solicitor in Paul Hastings’ London office earns over £140,000 a year plus bonuses, our Most List shows.

In 2021, Paul Hastings told its lawyers and staff, including those in London, that “by default”, they should work from the office.

Sweaty PH Junior Associate

“In a statement Paul Hastings said the list was “prepared by an associate and the views expressed do not reflect the views of the firm or its partners”.”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA they seriously expect anyone to believe that lmaoooo

*FARTS LOUDLY*

Roadkill

Nope, but everyone sure as hell believes that they would hurtle the poor bastard under the bus as fast as they have. No loyalty from partners to their lapdog senior associates clearly…

TOPKEK

“In a statement Paul Hastings said the list was “prepared by an associate and the views expressed do not reflect the views of the firm or its partners”.”

Pure, unadulterated comedy gold. 😀 😀 😀

Anon

The response is the only thing worse than the list getting leaked for them. I would have more respect for the partnership if they’d owned it and said those are the realities of working for their firm.

MC Insider

Partners scrambling – we love to see it. I can confirm this is exactly how most elite US law firms work as I moved from one. Everybody working in the industry should know this by now or they’re not paying attention.

Nonsense and crooked talker

‘ One junior lawyer told Legal Cheek that the slide’s tone is indicative of “the no-nonsense, straight-talking culture we’ve come to expect within US law firms, particularly in transactional practice”…’

Anyone, firm or individual, who advertises a culture of working as ‘no-nonsense’ and ‘straight talking’ is just dog whistling about an abhorrent culture of bullying and abuse.

Transparency and honesty are good. No nonsense and straight talking are not.

Bob

Sad reality is people go in to these jobs with their eyes wide open. Everyone knows what the culture and expectations are like in these places but people are queuing up for these jobs because of the pay.

Sweaty

When people say PH is going to be the next K&E, I don’t think they mean it like THAT

US Associate

This is a juicy one. For all you bright-eyed freshers out there, let me do a bit of translation for you:

(1) “the client always comes first” = No matter how insane/ridiculous a request, you will do it. If you fail, you get binned.

(2) “work product needs to be prompt, professional and polished” = Work is dumped on you left right and centre, and you get zero support from the overworked senior associate and absentee partners. Good luck. See (1) above.

(3) “take ownership of everything you do” = Any cock-up down the line or supposed mistake, it’s all your fault. See (1) above.

(4) “You are ‘online’ 24/7. No exceptions, no excuses” = Self-explanatory. Expect screeching emails and, increasingly, WhatsApp messages from psychopath partners at any time of the day, Saturday/Sunday/your nan’s funeral for which you took bereavement leave included. See (1) above.

(5) “you’re in the big leagues, which is a privilege, act like it” = Be grateful we hired you. now STFU, bill 2,000+ hours per year and have serious nervous breakdown within 12-24 months of joining. See (1) above.

(6) “WFH is a privilege” = Ignore our glossy graduate recruitment brochures, you will be sat in the office like a gimp everyday even though the partner is working from their ski chalet in Gstaad.

HTH.

Anon

Where are all the US firm fanboys who say working at a US firm is exactly the same as an English firm just for more money? I work for a top English firm and certainly don’t have expectations from the partners to be online 24/7 or that wfh is a luxury afforded to me (as long as I’m billing the same amounts as I would in the office).

BLB Enjoyer

This got leaked on BLB ages ago… Come on LC. You can do better than recycling content like that.

Anonymous

Having worked at a few different firms, these attitudes are pretty much ubiquitous in the City and (especially) NYC. Paul Hastings are just the unfortunate sods who got caught out.

Culture is set by the people at the top. And the people at the top of commercial law are a self-selecting group who combine Machiavellian determination, Herculean stamina, and a genuine obsession with work. They will always think like this, and to be fair they also hold themselves to these standards. As long as there are a small number of juniors who also think like this (and there are), the partnership will continue. And as long as there is a much larger number of juniors who are willing to put up with the abuse for a few years (and there are), those partners will have adequate resource to execute deals. That’s commercial law. That’s how it works. None of this is a bug; it’s all a feature.

Dook

“ Paul Hastings said the list was “prepared by an associate and the views expressed do not reflect the views of the firm or its partners”.” The PH partners have dodged accountability about as well as the Tory party

