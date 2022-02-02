News

Paul Hastings pumps NQ pay to over £141k

By Legal Cheek on
20

Rises for rookies too

Paul Hastings has joined the raft of US law firms increasing the already sizeable six-figure salaries of their junior lawyers in London.

Base rates for newly qualified associates have moved from £133,000 to £141,750, Legal Cheek can reveal. That’s an uplift of £8,750 or 7%.

The pay rise sees the outfit’s City NQs leapfrog their rivals at Cleary Gottlieb and White & Case (£140k) and puts them just behind those at Willkie Farr and Weil Gotshal (£145k).

The firm, which offers around eight training contracts each year, has also upped pay for trainees. First years will earn £55,000, up from £50,000, while second years will receive £60,000, up from £55,000.

Last month Milbank set a new marker in the junior lawyer pay war, with an improved NQ salary of $215,000 — or a little under £160k based on current exchange rates.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

20 Comments

Law Firm Merch Reviewer

141k, but dished out the wettest coffee mug at the law fair. Couldn’t even trade these away for one of those manky Slaughter pens that never work.

Nothing on the Kirkland umbrella or those beautiful HSF pens that make you feel like a professional calligraphist.

2/10.

Reply Report comment
(46)(1)

aaaa

this is good content

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Law Firm Merch Reviewer

Thank you, I look forward to being plastered over the CLB Insta later.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Went to HSF’s office once

Those Herbies pens are incredible in fairness.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Law Fair Merch Reviewer

They really are.

Did you try the A4 Paper Pad from Kirkland also? Honestly, if my death warrant was signed on that stuff I’d be happy. An absolute pleasure to write on.

Stay tuned for my Law Fair Merch Reviews

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

booty

Isn’t this 20k behind other US firms, even though it’s known as being 2 x as sweaty.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Anonymous

Yah sh*te firm. Paul Hastings sounds like a builders firm

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

Why didn’t they match Goodwin’ s £161,500 NQ salary rate?

Reply Report comment
(13)(2)

PH Trainee

This happened 6 months ago… Why are Legal Cheek only reporting it now when they’re just about the raise it again to match the other American firms?

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

qwertyboi69

It might be accurate – PH may have announced internally 6 months ago, but like all these firm announcements, they only apply from the start of a firm’s annual year, typically January, but PH has the start of their annual year in Feb or March.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

PH Trainee

Nope, the NQ raise was announced 8 months ago, and the Trainee raise about 5 months ago, both being backdated to the start of the month. I think its just a classic case of Legalcheek being a bit shit.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Rembembrance

Having had experience at PH, all its staff (those few that still remain; almost everyone now is a new hire from 6 months ago) are still very much underpaid.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Beachcroft NQ

Seriously terrible firm where is counts. D for work/life balance…

I will be taking my “A” Grade work life balance and cashing it in at the Bank of Life.

Serious social dolla!

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

observer

PH is a mid-market finance shop that barely has any presence in London… if you want to do that kind of sweaty transactional work go to A&O/CC/LL (if you want an MC firm) or Milbank/Latham (if you want a US firm)

Really struggle to see why anyone would accept a TC at this firm…

Reply Report comment
(10)(6)

Come on

That’s not true at all! It’s good to very good for many areas. It’s just a horrendous place to work at/for – far beyond other US firms in London. As in, they don’t care about their people. They work you 24/7, there’s no culture and management is not great, but for many areas, it’s certainly well-rated in the market.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Capsticks Partner

You’re selling you’re soul by going to these firms! You should come join me in my Wills & Probate practice, actually. You’ll get paid six times less but at least you’ll have time for your Tuesday pilates class.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Reality Cheque

I know a lot of people who wanted to apply here because its ‘less well known’ than other US shops, therefore likely less competitive, and also higher paid than the MC/SC…

However, as the comments rightly indicate above, working here just seems bleak. I struggle to think of a time that I’ve actually heard/seen PH on any significant European deal and the social life must suck. Especially as a recent grad- everyone on their page in London looks well in their 30’s (not ageist but can’t imagine you have much in common), plus they recruit like 4 trainees….

SOUNDS FUN

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

IN THEIR THIRTIES?!?!??!?!?

Jesus christ.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Sainsburys

Um that’s an issue yeah. If you’re a 21 year old grad it kinda sucks if everyone is 35+ with kids…

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Conversation

I just looked at PH’s chambers page where a quote reads:
“We get emails every day which start with a list of new hires, and it’s a fairly regular occurrence that some hot-shot has been brought in from another firm.”
My inside comment is this is that it is not because the firm is in cracking growth mode, it is because there’s a list which is twice as long of people who have left. Churn n’ burn.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories