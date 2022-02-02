Paul Hastings pumps NQ pay to over £141k
Rises for rookies too
Paul Hastings has joined the raft of US law firms increasing the already sizeable six-figure salaries of their junior lawyers in London.
Base rates for newly qualified associates have moved from £133,000 to £141,750, Legal Cheek can reveal. That’s an uplift of £8,750 or 7%.
The pay rise sees the outfit’s City NQs leapfrog their rivals at Cleary Gottlieb and White & Case (£140k) and puts them just behind those at Willkie Farr and Weil Gotshal (£145k).
The firm, which offers around eight training contracts each year, has also upped pay for trainees. First years will earn £55,000, up from £50,000, while second years will receive £60,000, up from £55,000.
Last month Milbank set a new marker in the junior lawyer pay war, with an improved NQ salary of $215,000 — or a little under £160k based on current exchange rates.
Law Firm Merch Reviewer
141k, but dished out the wettest coffee mug at the law fair. Couldn’t even trade these away for one of those manky Slaughter pens that never work.
Nothing on the Kirkland umbrella or those beautiful HSF pens that make you feel like a professional calligraphist.
2/10.
aaaa
this is good content
Law Firm Merch Reviewer
Thank you, I look forward to being plastered over the CLB Insta later.
Went to HSF’s office once
Those Herbies pens are incredible in fairness.
Law Fair Merch Reviewer
They really are.
Did you try the A4 Paper Pad from Kirkland also? Honestly, if my death warrant was signed on that stuff I’d be happy. An absolute pleasure to write on.
Stay tuned for my Law Fair Merch Reviews