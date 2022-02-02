Paul Hastings pumps NQ pay to over £141k

Rises for rookies too

Paul Hastings has joined the raft of US law firms increasing the already sizeable six-figure salaries of their junior lawyers in London.

Base rates for newly qualified associates have moved from £133,000 to £141,750, Legal Cheek can reveal. That’s an uplift of £8,750 or 7%.

The pay rise sees the outfit’s City NQs leapfrog their rivals at Cleary Gottlieb and White & Case (£140k) and puts them just behind those at Willkie Farr and Weil Gotshal (£145k).

The firm, which offers around eight training contracts each year, has also upped pay for trainees. First years will earn £55,000, up from £50,000, while second years will receive £60,000, up from £55,000.

Last month Milbank set a new marker in the junior lawyer pay war, with an improved NQ salary of $215,000 — or a little under £160k based on current exchange rates.