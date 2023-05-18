Addleshaw Goddard sets SQE maintenance grants

£8k in London, £5k elsewhere

Addleshaw Goddard‘s future trainees sitting the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) will receive maintenance support of up to £8,000.

Graduates completing the SQE prep course in London will be given £8,000 in financial support, while their regional counterparts in Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen receive £5,000. It also offers an interest free loan to all future trainees.

Regardless of which office they will complete their training contract in, all the firm’s UK rookies study the SQE at BPP University Law School.

AG recruits around 62 trainees each year on a starting salary of £52,000 in London. The firm offers salaries of £95,000 to its newly qualified associates in capital, £62,000 in the rest of the UK and £56,000 in Scotland.

A raft of big legal players have now gone public with their new grants as they transition from the Legal Practice Course to the SQE. You can check these out on The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023.