Monday morning round-up

Big law firms fall out of fashion with idealistic Generation Z [Financial Times] (£)

Married City lawyer, 41, who shared intimate pictures with 18-year-old female apprentice and ogled her in office swivel chair faces end of his career [Daily Mail]

Suella Braverman accused of breaching barristers’ code over ‘racist’ language [The Guardian]

UK government scraps plan to replace all EU laws by the end of 2023 [Sky News]

Labour could make working from home a legal right [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Victims’ bill ‘not worth paper it’s written on’ after being hijacked by Dominic Raab, watchdog says [The Independent]

New York City passes law barring weight discrimination [BBC News]

Phillip Schofield ‘called in lawyers’ to ensure This Morning return alongside Holly Willoughby [Metro]

GETTING SCHOOLED Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes notes from her law school study session — but gets mocked for strange detail [The Sun]

Prince Harry set to become first UK royal to enter witness box in 130 years; defending lawyer calls claim “trivial” and “almost non-existent” [Deadline]

Who is David Sherborne? Prince Harry’s lawyer who also represented Princess Diana [Tatler]

“There seems to be a common misconception amongst some less experienced journalists that all barristers are QC (now KC).” [Legal Cheek comments]

