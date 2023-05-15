Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Big law firms fall out of fashion with idealistic Generation Z [Financial Times] (£)
Married City lawyer, 41, who shared intimate pictures with 18-year-old female apprentice and ogled her in office swivel chair faces end of his career [Daily Mail]
Suella Braverman accused of breaching barristers’ code over ‘racist’ language [The Guardian]
UK government scraps plan to replace all EU laws by the end of 2023 [Sky News]
Labour could make working from home a legal right [The Times] (free, but registration required)
Victims’ bill ‘not worth paper it’s written on’ after being hijacked by Dominic Raab, watchdog says [The Independent]
New York City passes law barring weight discrimination [BBC News]
Phillip Schofield ‘called in lawyers’ to ensure This Morning return alongside Holly Willoughby [Metro]
GETTING SCHOOLED Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes notes from her law school study session — but gets mocked for strange detail [The Sun]
Prince Harry set to become first UK royal to enter witness box in 130 years; defending lawyer calls claim “trivial” and “almost non-existent” [Deadline]
Who is David Sherborne? Prince Harry’s lawyer who also represented Princess Diana [Tatler]
“There seems to be a common misconception amongst some less experienced journalists that all barristers are QC (now KC).” [Legal Cheek comments]
