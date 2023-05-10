Reed Smith expands in Leeds with office move

Plus TLT makes moves in Manchester

International law firm Reed Smith is moving its northern support hub, Global Solutions Leeds (GSL), to a new, larger space in the city.

Launched in 2018, GSL is Reed Smith’s start-up environment which is designed to streamline the delivery of its legal and business services.

Previously housed in Leeds city centre, GSL will be relocating to a new office development in the Temple district of the city. It will occupy 6,479 square foot space on the fourth floor of the flat iron building, Globe Point.

The Globe Point building, designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, is the first flat iron building to be constructed in Leeds since the idea for the structure was first developed there in 1875.

GSL’s mix of lawyers, analysts and business services professionals can expect dual-aspect offices with ground floor break-out space and on-site café, Butlers. Following the current trend for eco-friendly office spaces, the building promises to cut energy consumption to 27% below the average.

Tamara Box, Reed Smith’s managing partner, commented:

“I knew that Global Solutions Leeds would be a huge success from its inception and I’m delighted that in under five years, we have outgrown our current space and are moving into a larger and purpose-built space designed with collaboration in mind so that we can continue providing cutting-edge legal and business services to our global network and our clients.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Reed Smith recruits around 25 trainees each year, although these positions are in London rather than Leeds.

Meanwhile, TLT’s Manchester team are getting closer to occupying their new premises at the Eden building, a £36 million development in Salford. The move was announced in January and it is now expected that the premises will be ready to move into in summer 2024.

Boasting what the firm describes as the “biggest living façade in Europe”, the office will feature more than 350,000 plants, alongside bird boxes and “bug hotels” in an attempt to deliver a 174% net gain in the biodiversity of the area.