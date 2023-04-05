Largest law firm in the world selects new City home

Dentons signs lease on Liverpool Street office

Global law firm Dentons has signed a new lease that will see it relocate its City office to Liverpool Street.

The largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount will reportedly occupy around 80,000 sqft of One Liverpool Street, a new ten-storey office building, due for completion in 2026. The firm’s current lease at 1 Fleet Street expires in 2025.

Dentons declined to comment.

The office move will perhaps come as welcome news to the firm’s lawyers, with one insider describing the current digs as “dated” in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

A number of major City players have announced plans to relocate offices.

Allen & Overy confirmed it will move to a new office at 2 Broadgate near Liverpool Street Station in 2027, while Travers Smith and Kirkland & Ellis will be moving to new pastures in the coming years.

Elsewhere, Linklaters is set to relocate to a new site at 20 Ropemaker Street, Moorgate, from 2026, while Addleshaw Goddard and Hogan Lovells have planned moves for 2024 and 2026, respectively.