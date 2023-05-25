‘Will training at a mid-tier outfit stop me from realising my US law firm dream?’

Final year student needs advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one student questions whether it will be possible to make the jump from a mid-tier law firm to a US or Magic Circle outfit upon qualification.

“Hi there,

I’m a third-year law student, and have received a vac scheme at a Mid-Tier City Firm (London) which will hopefully lead to a training contract. This firm has a small international presence, but is highly regarded for its training and culture. The pay and reputation of the work isn’t the best.

I have a keen interest in Corporate M&A, and was wondering how easy it would be to move from a Mid-Tier post-qualification to a SC/MC/US Firm.

I know that when moving, firms like to see that you have exposure to high-value deals/work and have the relevant skills — this firm often works on M&A deals from £50-200M. However, I have seen that those who have trained in regional shops/similar firms have moved to places like Kirkland & Ellis and Weil. I’m worried that training at this type of firm will hinder my chances of future progression.

Any advice is greatly appreciated, thanks!”