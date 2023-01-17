Advice

‘How many training contracts should I apply for?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring solicitor wants to know how many training contracts they should apply for.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I am in the process of applying for training contracts at commercial law firms in London and I want to know what approach other people are taking, specifically how many they’re applying for. I hear people stressing the importance of quality over quantity but I wondered if there is any harm in applying for as many as possible!”

Havers

I did around 10 which I spent a good chunk of time on and then fired off a few extras just before the deadline

Silly question

David

It’s an odds game — as many as possible provided you don’t sacrifice on quality

Kirkland NQ

Steps I followed and recommend:

1. Visit local Lambo dealer, acquire latest brochure.

2. Peruse said brochure and pick out Lambo, and desired options.

3. Complete application for the ‘land, casually dropping in reference to said Lambo.

4. Await TC offer.

5. Accept TC offer.

6. Purchase Lambo.

Greta of Thunberg

Small d*ck energy

MC Associate

As many as possible… I applied to probably 20 vac schemes/TCs and got 4 vac scheme offers and 3 TC offers at the end of this (and this was years ago so its probably become even more competitive since then).

The odds of you landing any given TC are low even if you are a good candidate as there are just so many applicants per spot, and inevitably you might have a bad day on an assessment test on some of your applications, or some random HR person might arbitrarily decide they don’t like you answer to one of the application questions even if it is perfectly good or something like that. So you need to spread your bets.

If you save your answers to application questions/statements and get practice in on the assessment tests there are also economies of scale to doing lots of applications. Obviously you should tailor each application a bit, but your answer to “why do you want to work here?” will be virtually the same for Linklaters, Clifford Chance, Freshfields and A&O, something along the lines of “I want to work with the best clients. I want exposure to a wide range of practice areas in a firm that is at the top of the market for all of them. I’m driven and want to be around the best. I want to work in a firm with an international focus and opportunities for secondment abroad. I want structured training etc. etc.”, and then maybe for Freshfields you emphasise their reputation for litigation a bit more and for Linklaters you focus on M&A a bit more or you call out some notable deals/cases they’ve been involved in as something that particularly interested you. Similarly, you could probably apply to about 10-15 US firms answering the same question with something along the lines of “I am very hard working and driven. I love learning on the job and being thrown in at the deep end, being given responsibility early on. I am very interested in funds/PE/M&A work so want to train at somewhere in the top of the market on those. I like working in smaller, leaner teams/offices. I hate sleeping and my family and friends so would rather never seen them (jk) etc. etc.”. And then for the assessment tests obviously the more practice you get doing them the better you will get.

Anon

Quality over quantity. Therefore, as many quality applications you can muster.

Rival TC applicant

Just do one bro, you’ll be golden.

Hm?

For what it is worth, I made 3 applications and received 2 offers.

I had a year of paralegal work experience (cladding-focused construction litigation post-Grenfell Tower) and applied internally (first offer) and to two other firms of similar standing (second offer and final round rejection – I refused to give a dishonest answer to “if we called you and offered you the training contract tomorrow would you accept it?” (TL:DR I said I was waiting on the outcome of other offers and they didn’t like that).

I spent tens of hours researching, drafting, redrafting etc. before I was happy to submit. Each application was bespoke, well thought through and gave me sufficient time to be able to really answer the dreaded “Why [insert firm name of choice]?” – sadly, “because you pay better than Y firm” isn’t going to get you anywhere (unless you’re the Kirkland NQ).

I also practiced the Watson Glaser like it was going out of fashion.

I know some people who made 10’s of applications in each cycle and came up short each time. The answer really, “how long is a piece of string?”… There is no magic number.

Just ask yourself – if I’m going to properly put together an application, do I have the time to apply to 10+?

Good luck .

Hm?

*other applications, not offers.

Anon

Good for you.

Depends

Depends on what your CV is like. With an Oxbridge 1st, a targeted half dozen will do. If you have a 2.1 outside the Russell Group then you’ll need maybe 150-200 applications and a lot of prayers.

