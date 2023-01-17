‘How many training contracts should I apply for?’

🤔

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring solicitor wants to know how many training contracts they should apply for.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I am in the process of applying for training contracts at commercial law firms in London and I want to know what approach other people are taking, specifically how many they’re applying for. I hear people stressing the importance of quality over quantity but I wondered if there is any harm in applying for as many as possible!”

