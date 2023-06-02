Advice

‘Are my hopes of a career at the commercial bar just a pipe dream?’

By Legal Cheek on
I’ve been seduced by the CVs of incoming pupils and I know mine does not exactly shine in comparison, says a reader requiring advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an international student questions whether it is safer to stay with security of existing job offers in Malta or make the leap to London’s commercial bar.

“Hi there!

I am currently on track to complete my law degree in my native country of Malta with a 75% average. That said, it has always been a dream of mine to move to London and take up a career at the commercial bar. From what I’ve gathered, commercial sets place a massive emphasis on academic performance, and this poses the following challenges for me:

• Whilst my average is generally considered a good one, and would place me in the top 5% of my cohort, there are two or three C+’s dotted about.
• The University of Malta, although it is the only one in the country, is ranked at 1,702 globally and 570 in Europe.
• Scholarships and prizes are non-existent here (with the exception of the dean’s list) and these are generally considered as markers of excellence for the purposes of vetting applications for pupillage, and most of these are only available to either American or British nationals.

To counter this, I have involved myself as much as possible in mooting and public speaking competitions, and the European Law Students Association (ELSA). Furthermore, I have also served as a research assistant to members of the board of our equivalent of the Bar Standards Board. I have also shown consistent interest in the profession by doing vac schemes in the country’s leading firms for the previous four years in commercial and corporate seats (firms here generally invest in students from the very beginning of their studies).

Nevertheless, I understand that to have a fighting chance, besides the GDL and the BTC, I would be expected to have an LLM at either Oxbridge or an Ivy League school, but before I go through the heavy financial investment these courses bring, I would like to know if attaining pupillage is at all a realistic possibility. Like a lot of young people I’ve been seduced by the CVs of incoming pupils at the higher end of commercial chambers and I know mine does not exactly shine in comparison. Whilst keeping me here is the security of multiple offers at different firms, I know of two current barristers who initially obtained their law degree from the University of Malta.

Ultimately, I simply want to know whether or not this is a pipe dream I should drop or if there exists some possibility of it coming to fruition.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

8 Comments

Harper

The commercial bar is insanely competitive.

There are candidates who could walk into any MC firm that don’t make the grade at these elite sets.

Anonymous

Commercial Bar*

Papa don’t preach

Classic barrister

HarperToo

“commercial bar” is a bit of an amorphous concept.
If you mean the very tip-top sets kitted out with 25 famous QCs at the top, all made up after about 10 years of call – no, you are not going to get in there – and, in many respects, you shouldn’t want to get in there.

But there are plenty of other very able Barristers undertaking very good commercial work from all sorts of other bases and with great clients that keep them energised through life – and these Barristers can take on the tip-toppers and win.

Best advice – come to London to study for the Bar and figure it out from there. You will earn enough in London from wherever you start to make up for the additional cost of the transition – and the great sandwich shops might make up for the absence of sun in your hair or sand between your toes.

Just because you won’t make it into the best of the best in a tiny pond, doesn’t mean you have to stay in Malta!

Anon

Part of the answer to this is that you won’t know unless you try. Start with applications to Oxbridge / Ivy league schools. If you can get offers, and some scholarship funding, that’s probably a good sign on the academic front.

If you don’t get offers, there is little lost other than the application fees and you can think again on whether the higher end of the commercial bar is for you.

Anonymous

Never give up on your dreams

Casual Observer

Sorry, but the likelihood of you making the commercial bar is approximately as likely as the US sweatshop firms introducing a 9-5 working hours policy for juniors.

Anonymous

Sounds like security vs ambition. I guess you have to think about what type of future you would be happy with. If you take one of the offers in Malta will it give you the job satisfaction you need?

