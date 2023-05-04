Advice

What are the hours like at US law firms in London — are they different to Magic Circle firms?

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a first-year law student is looking to start training contract applications but is unsure about the hours at different law firms.

“I’m a second-year law student and looking to start vacation scheme/training contract applications in the next recruitment cycle, but I’m unsure if I should apply to US or other City law firms, like the Magic Circle. I’ve been told the hours can be longer at US firms — your own research even supports this! — but I want to know (ideally from people at these sorts of firms) whether they’re that much different to the hours worked by trainees and junior lawyers at other leading London firms including the MC? They pay their trainee solicitors around the same, but upon qualification, US firms pay way more. Is this because of the extra hours they put in? I’d appreciate your readers’ thoughts. Thanks!”

Lord of LinkedIn

Negligible. Depends on dept.

Anonymous

There is no black and white answer to this. It can depend on various things (e.g. the group you qualify into). I would encourage speaking with associates (3PQE+) too.

MC ass

Magic Circle hours targets tend to sit around 1,600 per year, while US firms are typically more like 1,800 (or even more!)

Hours can be just as bad at both firms, especially if you are in particular transactional practices like PE or leveraged finance.

Where the difference seems to come (at least when discussing with my mates at US firms to compare my MC lifestyle), is the respect. And by that I mean that US firm partners seem more gung go about making you cancel your holiday at the last minute to staff a deal, demanding that you remain online while on holiday, or emailing you something at 11pm with no foreshadowing, and expecting you to immediately turn it.

That’s not to say these kinds of things don’t happen at MC firms, or that they always happen at US firms. It’s just the general trend I’ve observed.

Giving any definitive answer is a fool’s game, but I don’t think it’s controversial to say that US firms do not pay double the salary because they are just being generous. It comes with expectations around availability and responsiveness that are (in my experience) slightly more humane at MC firms.

MC Associate

As others have said, it depends. E.g. if the M&A market is busy and you are a corporate lawyer on a big deal, you will be working very similar hours at MC and US firms. However, if you are doing something other than mainstream transactional work, you could end up working a lot fewer hours at the MC (who do more of that sort of thing) than at US firms. E.g. US firms still don’t generally have serious advisory practices (e.g. things like tax, financial regulation, pensions etc.) and if you work in those in the MC you could actually end up having pretty decent work life balance considering how much you are paid. In contrast, to the extent those types of practices even exist in US firms, they will generally be in more of a transactional support role, so hours will be dependent on those transactions. Overall, I think it is safe to say that your average MC associate works slightly less than your average US associate but then that factors in things like what practice areas the firms even cover so its not apples to apples – but the differences in practice areas are a very important thing to consider in where you do your TC. Much more important than a crude comparison of hours.

I would also just say, take the legal cheek numbers with a gigantic pinch of salt. I work at a MC firm who, according to legal cheek, has an “average” finish time around 9pm. If you walk around the office at 9pm, nowhere near half of people will still be working, it’s just bollocks. Suspect the issue is that when people estimate their “average” hours they remember the busy times and late finishes, and forget the less busy times, and so don’t actually average correctly.

