What are the hours like at US law firms in London — are they different to Magic Circle firms?

Aspiring lawyer requires advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a first-year law student is looking to start training contract applications but is unsure about the hours at different law firms.

“I’m a second-year law student and looking to start vacation scheme/training contract applications in the next recruitment cycle, but I’m unsure if I should apply to US or other City law firms, like the Magic Circle. I’ve been told the hours can be longer at US firms — your own research even supports this! — but I want to know (ideally from people at these sorts of firms) whether they’re that much different to the hours worked by trainees and junior lawyers at other leading London firms including the MC? They pay their trainee solicitors around the same, but upon qualification, US firms pay way more. Is this because of the extra hours they put in? I’d appreciate your readers’ thoughts. Thanks!”

