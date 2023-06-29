DLA Piper pushes NQ lawyer pay to 100k in London and 68.5k in regions

5% rise across the board

DLA Piper has upped newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries in London to £100,000, it has confirmed.

NQs in the firm’s London office previously earned £95,000, before the 5% rise which will come into effect this September.

The uplift places the firm’s London NQs on the same pay levels as their opposite numbers at the likes of CMS and Squire Patton Boggs, our Firms Most List shows.

Elsewhere, those qualifying in the regions will see a bump from £65,000 to £68,500, also equivalent to 5%.

Trainees in London earn £50,000 in their first year of training, then £55,000 in their second year, while regional rookies receive £34,000, rising to £37,500.

News of the rise at DLA Piper comes just a week after BCLP increased junior lawyer pay to £105,000.