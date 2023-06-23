News

BCLP junior lawyer pay hits £105k

Six-figure NQ salary now on offer at Silver Circle firm

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner office London lawyer
BCLP’s London office

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) awarded its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors a £10,000 pay rise earlier this year, placing them on six-figure salaries.

NQs in the transatlantic firm’s London office now earn £105,000, up by 10.5% from £95,000, effective January 2023. It means they earn the same level awarded to new associates at firms including Ashurst, Norton Rose Fulbright, Simmons & Simmons and Travers Smith, our Firms Most List shows.

It also means BCLP trainees see their salaries more than double upon qualification as they earn £52,000 in their second year of training. First-year trainees earn £48,000.

“BCLP made the decision to increase NQ salaries from £95,000 to £105,000, effective January 2023,” a firm spokesperson said. “We also adjusted associate salaries at the same time.”

“In a competitive talent market, the salary is an important part of compensation, as are the other benefits and rewards that we provide, such as our new parental leave policy and investment hours policy, which balances high performance with time out from the office,” they said. “The aim of this wider view of reward and compensation is to build higher-performing, cohesive, and supported teams.”

Earlier this year, the firm ramped up support for new parents and introduced a “time-off bonus scheme” to help its lawyers switch-off whilst on holiday.

The pay gap is widening among members of the Silver Circle, an elite grouping of law firms traditionally consisting of Ashurst, BCLP, Herbert Smith Freehills, Macfarlanes and Travers Smith. Macfarlanes increased junior lawyer pay last month to £115,000. See how they compare in terms of salary in the table below:

Silver Circle salary standings:

Firm Trainee pay (Year 1) Trainee pay (Year 2) NQ base rates
Ashurst £50,000 £55,000 £105,000
BCLP £48,000 £52,000 £105,000
Herbert Smith Freehills £50,000 £55,000 £120,000
Macfarlanes £50,000 £55,000 £115,000
Travers Smith £50,000 £55,000 £105,000

Pay War 3: Revenge of the Silver Circle

While it may not be as significant as previous years, there’s more to come.

One of two SC may increase beyond 105K, and a few city firms may increase.

Anonymous

Heard Ashurst rumoured to match HSF. Considering the recent rebrand, it really should do this to reposition itself in the market from a graduate perspective

Anon

Here we go. Assume this means, DLA, AG, Eversheds, Pinsents, CMS will all be increasing

Barney the tree

Not sure on Pinsents, they dragged their heels last time and were one of the last to increase

Anon

Heard on the grapevine that DLA moved to 100k but wasn’t from a reliable source

Huh

WTF?? They higher than Eversheds and DLA Piper? Will they rise? Cos weren’t BCLP on 95k before

F

Quite surprised about this. Swear they weren’t doing too well recently??

Cc

Anyone think DL or ES will rise? Or Ashurst?

Give me and my boy more money so we can fund Santorini 2024

Any word on Simmons or Travers increasing?

Lool

Loool the Santorini comment, us lawyers are so gassed

anon

Any words on CMS?

Kirkland NQ

Congrats BCLP NQs welcome to the 6 figures club

Twelve cats eating Yorkshire pudding

Shouldn’t you be saying something about a butler and a lambo

Walker morris nq

Drinks on you then?

Anon

DLA is 110K plus an extra 15K for Funds or M&A.

Anon

Anyone know what the NQ rate is at the big 4. Is it only pwc that declared?

