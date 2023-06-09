Advice

‘How can I convince my firm to sign off my qualifying work experience?’

One paralegal asks for readers’ advice on the way forward

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a paralegal is struggling to get their Qualifying Work Experience (QWE) confirmed.

“I’ve been working as a paralegal at a small firm of solicitors for eight months now. I need to get my QWE signed off so it can count towards the 24 months I need to qualify, but my firm seems reluctant to do so (one solicitor at the firm hadn’t even heard of it!). Instead they’ve said I should do a training contract with them. They’ve hinted a TC could be available in a year’s time, but I suspect they might just be saying that because they want to keep me on as a paralegal on a paralegal salary.

It’s a difficult situation and I am not sure whether to wait it out and hope they eventually sign it off, try and find someone else who can confirm the QWE (is that possible?!), or simply leave and start the QWE again somewhere else.

Has anyone else found themselves in this position? What should I do?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

Surely the SRA can help?

Curious George

The problem is that if you don’t do the traditional route of trainee contract you are unlikely to be very employable down the track – qualifying early gives you no advantage. You should beaver away to secure that trainee contract – preferably at a reputable firm in the City – and spend less time worrying about the sign offs on the hours spent as a paralegal.

Josh

Alas, those sorts of training contracts are rare for most people so QWE is likely to be a better route for them.

Baz

This will no doubt create a two-tier profession. Those who have done a TC and those who haven’t.

Lara

I would do the training contract (TC). The thing is that most law firms are still very cold towards the Qualifying Work Experience (QWE) route as well as the SQE. They appear unreceptive possibly for lack of knowledge about these new developments or just wanting to stick with the old methods.

The same goes for employers. They still have a preference for those who have gine through a TC. Eventually, I imagine that the QWE route will gain more grounds as there continues to be more awareness about it and more people go that route, but from what I’ve seen so far, this will still take some time.

Since your firm seems willing to give you a TC, and have hinted this to you, it might be more beneficial for you to go with their plan for you and let them support you, as they will have to employ you after your TC and this is an added advantage for you.

It’s hard out there even after qualifying, so take your time and learn the ropes. There’s more to being a solicitor than qualifying early. Best wishes.

