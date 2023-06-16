Advice

‘How do I choose between 30 seats before starting my training contract?’

Future Silver Circle rookie seeks advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a future trainee is overwhelmed by the number of seat choices on offer.

“I am a future trainee at a Silver Circle law firm in London. We have been asked to provide our seat preferences soon.

However, I am struggling to decide as the firm offers roughly 30 seat choices. Of course, I have areas of law that I am curious about, and sector interests which drew me to the firm. However, I am conscious that my understanding of the seats is superficial and based on a handful of vacation schemes, online research and speaking to current trainees. I am also concerned about choosing seats which will be in demand at qualification to assist in being retained or moving laterally.

An associate advised me to pick the seats with the highest rankings in Chambers/Legal 500 to improve my options upon qualification.

I would be very grateful for any advice to dispel any false rumours and point me in the right direction. Many thanks”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

12 Comments

2 PQE

Pretty poor advise from the associate IMO. Pick seats in areas that interest you. You’ll be doing the job for 30 years so its more important to find a field you enjoy above anything else.

Student

30!?! Is this common across City firms?

lawyer101

Just pick what you enjoy or think you will enjoy. You might not even get your first or second choice each rotation anyway. Everybody has at least 1 or 2 seats that they didn’t enjoy and won’t want to qualify into. Just relax.

S

One way is to decide firstly whether you want to be a transactional lawyer or a disputes lawyer – that will cut down the number of seats of interest.

It also depends on your personality/work type – are you able to shine in a crowd within large teams – if so go for the larger finance/corporate seats (downside is there is potential to get lost in the crowd and be stuck doing mundane tasks on large transactions). If you are a person who thrives in smaller teams and wants extra responsibility it may be better to choose a practice/seat that is more niche in the firm and has a smaller team which will mean you get to shine a bit more and get given more responsibility.
If you are somewhere in the middle then go for seat one with a large team to be able to get a feel for the place and learn to understand the variety of personality types and learn to work with a variety of people. Then do seat two and three in a mid-size team when you’re a bit more confident and have learnt the ropes. Seat four choose a small team.

MC NQ Associate

In reality the vast majority of those thirty choices are variants of a much smaller number of overarching areas of law – for most city firms, they’ll be (a) finance; (b) corporate; (c) disputes; and (d) various advisory teams. You should aim to do one of each, to give you a decent exposure to the different kinds of law that City solicitors do. NQ jobs across the City tend to follow a 40/40/20 split between transactional, contentious and advisory seats, so doing one of each of the above also maximises your chances of getting a good job at the end of it all. If a particular seat out of those four then begins to interest you, you should proactively seek out work from other “adjacent” teams (for instance if you’re put in an asset finance team as your “finance” seat and you like it, you should volunteer for work from the project finance or structured finance teams as well).

This is, incidentally, a really bad way to run a law firm. It creates lots of mini-fiefdom run by partners who don’t cooperate with one another, and produces associates who specialise too early and therefore can’t do much outside of their very narrow field. The Slaughters/SullCrom approach of everyone doing everything is probably too extreme in the other direction, but juniors and certainly trainees should get as much breadth as possible.

Anon

As others have mentioned, pick one you think you’ll enjoy if you can.

One thing I have noticed (I’m a Senior Associate in Corporate) is I think it’s easier to do well as a first seat trainee in a seat with more actual law, because that’s what you’re used to from education. So seats like Competition, a lot of Litigation, Fin Reg, Tax etc. where the team regularly need help with legal research and drafting advice notes.

If you go straight into Corporate or Finance type seats, you arrive and everyone’s focussed on stuff like indemnities, conditions precedent, DD etc. which barely featured in your education. Whilst those things are actually simpler than proper research and advice, it helps to get some initial exposure to them from outside the very fast paced teams which constantly focus on them.

City firm 2PQE

The key for first seat is picking stuff you think you will enjoy based on LPC/vac scheme experience. You may turn out to hate it but at least you’ll have done yourself the service of trying.

One thing I’d suggest is that when picking your first seat, try to pick something that is not too niche – e.g something like tax might be quite challenging coming in fresh to a firm when you also just need to learn how things work (based on what people I know have said – I didn’t do a tax seat so take it with a pinch of salt!). I have always thought a transactional seat like corporate or banking is a good first seat to help you work on transferable soft skills early on which will set you up massively in later seats. Corporate in particular I think is a good place to start because you will see the work done by other departments as part of transactions so you almost get a little sense of them all just within that one seat.

Also be conscious you may not get your top choices especially as a first seater, but that just means that when picking your future seats you can argue to HR that you should be prioritised for getting a top choice (having that power in 2nd/3rd/4th seat is way better than 1st seat because after 6 months you’ll have a better sense of what your interests actually are)!

Qualification doesn’t need to be front of your mind right now – just pick what you think you will like and go from there. The right role will be there when you qualify and if it’s not, you can leave. I even know people who qualified into departments they couldn’t get a seat in. Ultimately I think too much pressure is put on the seat choosing process so try to let yourself off the hook a bit – you may love seats you didn’t want or hate seats you fought to get. Either way you’ll learn something about what you want and that’s what’s important.

Anon

If you have no idea what you want to do (which you won’t until you actually do it) the best way to pick your seats is to select seats which will give you as broad a range of experience as possible (as opposed to specialist and niche areas) so you can say upon qualification (and after you’ve had a taste of it) that you have the experience to pursue whatever it is you want to pursue. I don’t know what seats your firm offers but in general terms this would mean picking a seat like general banking/finance as opposed to say asset finance. General commercial litigation/arbitration as opposed to real estate litigation or competition litigation. The skills you gain doing broad practice areas are transferable to specialist areas. It’s harder to transition from a specialist area into general area than vice versa. All the best!

Lev fin 4PQ

My thoughts on the matter as a mid-level:

Firstly, understand that your experiences thus far of vac scheme, online research etc. are not going to be helpful at all. Vac schemes are useless at actually showing you what it is really like to be a lawyer in the City and any research you’ve conducted, no matter how in depth, cannot actually help you gauge what it will be like. That’s totally okay and everyone is in the same boat. Just move off the basis of you’re working with incomplete information.

Secondly, remember that you’re at a weird life stage now where you’re learning about who you are, what makes you tick and what you want out of life. Bear in mind that can, and most likely will, change. In that case, it really does make sense to do a wide variety of seats that are really different from each other so you can help you see what type of work you enjoy doing and could enjoy doing well into the future.

Thirdly, avoid the hype at all costs. Particuarly, trainees and junior associates will talk up their sector/work they do because it makes them feel better. Some legitimately enjoy it, but others do it as a coping mechanism. Be aware of this and don’t solely rely on the opinion of others. I got into transactional finance because I admittedly got lost in the sauce and the idea of doing “deals in the City” made my 25 year-old self think he was hot shiz. Fast forward a number of years and I’m like “yikes” because all I do is churn the same doc over and over (and that’s largely what the next 30 years have in store if I stay here (which I won’t btw)) and I don’t actually do much in the deal besides being a scribe. Don’t let hype cloud your decision-making and keep working from first principles (Google it). And speak to mid-senior associates mostly, but remember that at that point those who didn’t enjoy it in some way have (hopefully) moved on so you may only have one sided info.

Fourth, I know there are 30 seats which seem like a lot, but there are often ones that are very similar. Best is to categorise them within the 3 realms of City law – transactional, advisory and disputes. Once you’ve done that, as lawyer101 says, pick what you think you will enjoy from those buckets and have at least one from each.

Fifth, now that you’ve got the ones you think you’ll enjoy, it’s time to stress test them a bit. For this you will need input from others. Not sure if you’ve got a reasonable network of friends that are already inside firms as trainees, but ask about what they do (bearing in mind number 3 above) and ask if you can chat to a mid-senior associate in their team for 15 mins – likely they will be willing to give you that time and you just need to have the courage to ask. So you need to ask about what they do, what they enjoy and what they don’t. When you receive this info, write it down and reflect on it. If the trainee says “you’ll help with CPs like corporate resolutions, you’ll assist with signing deals and closing big transactions” and other admin bits, what does it sound like to you and could you enjoy doing that for hours on end often late into the night where all the docs are pretty much the same and you’re basically just project managing rather than actually applying your mind critically? A good question to ask yourself is if you had to do that for the next 5 years non-stop with nothing else changing, would you enjoy that? I’m not saying it will be non-stop, but it’s that extreme scenario that makes one really determine whether they’d enjoy something. Also think about whether you’ll have to actually apply your mind and problem solve – you didn’t get into this so that your mind can sit on idle whilst you paperclip shuffle/project manage. Also ask yourself if you’re falling foul of number 3 above whilst you’re reflecting. Look out for the sauce!

Sixth, if through that process, you realise one isn’t really what you would like, great news! Eliminate and repeat the above with another seat. All of this sounds like a faff but trust me, putting in some thought now is very helpful down the line.

Seventh, you will hate at least one seat. It’s sixth months, you’ll be alright and you’re learning about yourself and what you want out of life. You might also realise you dislike City law entirely. That’s fine too.

If I could share some thoughts about the time during your training contract that I think would be super helpful not only in determining where you’d like to qualify but also whether you want to be a City lawyer at all: there’s this very interesting book called “Designing your Life” by B Burnett and D Evans – they’ve got this exercise in there called the “good time journal” (google it) – as you go through your day, you have to write down what you’ve done and whether it gave you energy/excited you and how engaged you felt doing that task and make notes about why. First prize is it gave you energy and made you feel engaged. You then reflect on it on a monthly basis or maybe just at the end of your seat. This will be critical in not only helping you decide which seat to qualify into (it may be obvious but sometimes not!) and it may help you see whether City law is even for you. Would’ve made a big difference for me so maybe it can help you too.

I know know some will think this sounds like a faff, but perhaps for them they found work they actually enjoy by sheer luck or they’re just a bit lazy and want to go with the flow. Not everyone is that way, and it sounds like you want this to be a purposeful process, so put in the work 🙂

GL!

IKnowTheAnswers

Buy a home bingo set. Give each seat a number. Have a seat reveal party and let your life be decided by the lucky balls. Stream it on TikTok. End with a synchronised dance with your bestie.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

G

What personality types fit particular seats???

Reply Report comment
MC Litigation NQ

I just went for the seats I thought I’d enjoy and hoped it worked out – which it did. I wasn’t 100% sure at first if I preferred contentious work over transactional (both do a level of advisory work too), so I got exposure to both, but within seats where I thought I’d enjoy the subject matter. Also, don’t underestimate considering the level of work/life balance you want, because that should be taken into account too. The reality is that some groups are better than others for it. This is hopefully a long-term career for you, so take the factors that matter most to you into account.

Take everyone’s advice with a pinch of salt – everyone has an opinion, and some are skewed by personal experience. It’s your career. Make decisions that feel right to you. I promise you, things will fall into place in the end.

