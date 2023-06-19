Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Parents of students who died by suicide call for legal duty of care to be imposed on universities [Sky News]
Watching celebs in court raises drama to a whole new low [The Guardian]
Selby and Ainsty by-election: Conservatives name barrister candidate [BBC News]
Rebekah Vardy’s ‘fury at being handed £1.8million legal bill by Coleen Rooney’: Wagatha Christie trial loser’s lawyers ‘say sum has been inflated – including luxury hotels and a £225 breakfast at Nobu’ [Mail Online]
‘I became Billy No-Mates’: a disabled magistrate in an inaccessible court [The Guardian]
Switzerland passes law to cut carbon emissions after fractious referendum [Financial Times] (£)
Thousands march to decriminalise abortion after woman jailed for ending pregnancy after legal limit [Independent]
‘People assume I’m thick because I’m a model,’ says law grad [Mercury]
The Space Industry Is Taking Off. Space Law Is Still a Mystery. [New York Times]
Netflix chooses oddly specific date to start streaming Meghan Markle starring Suits [Independent]
“Just pick what you enjoy or think you will enjoy. You might not even get your first or second choice each rotation anyway. Everybody has at least 1 or 2 seats that they didn’t enjoy and won’t want to qualify into. Just relax.” [Legal Cheek comments]
STARTS TODAY: The Legal Cheek Summer 2023 Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair [Apply Now]
No
The “decriminalise abortion” lobby are very worrying after the recent conviction. I’m pro choice but that can’t go as far as someone lying to kill off a viable foetus at 34 weeks. That’s a crime and she was only charged under the Offences Against The Person Act because she pled to avoid the more serious charges. All those moaning about the use of the “Victorian legislation” need to see what offences are in that act too and realise it is the cornerstone of protecting people from violence to this day.