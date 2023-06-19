Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Parents of students who died by suicide call for legal duty of care to be imposed on universities [Sky News]

Watching celebs in court raises drama to a whole new low [The Guardian]

Selby and Ainsty by-election: Conservatives name barrister candidate [BBC News]

Rebekah Vardy’s ‘fury at being handed £1.8million legal bill by Coleen Rooney’: Wagatha Christie trial loser’s lawyers ‘say sum has been inflated – including luxury hotels and a £225 breakfast at Nobu’ [Mail Online]

‘I became Billy No-Mates’: a disabled magistrate in an inaccessible court [The Guardian]

Switzerland passes law to cut carbon emissions after fractious referendum [Financial Times] (£)

Thousands march to decriminalise abortion after woman jailed for ending pregnancy after legal limit [Independent]

‘People assume I’m thick because I’m a model,’ says law grad [Mercury]

The Space Industry Is Taking Off. Space Law Is Still a Mystery. [New York Times]

Netflix chooses oddly specific date to start streaming Meghan Markle starring Suits [Independent]

“Just pick what you enjoy or think you will enjoy. You might not even get your first or second choice each rotation anyway. Everybody has at least 1 or 2 seats that they didn’t enjoy and won’t want to qualify into. Just relax.” [Legal Cheek comments]

STARTS TODAY: The Legal Cheek Summer 2023 Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair [Apply Now]