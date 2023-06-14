News

The London Legal Walk in pics 📸

Avatar photo
By Emily Hinkley on

Soaring temperatures didn’t prevent the legal community coming together for a good cause

An army of 16,000 legal professionals filled streets of London yesterday afternoon to raise money for the capital’s free legal advice charities. In the sweltering sunshine, participants marched along two 10km circuits to try to reach a £1 million fundraising target.

Teams from LawCare and the Bar Council were amongst the walkers.

The Solicitors’ Charity were in attendance with their ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

Chambers and firms alike showed up to suport the walk and enjoy the sunshine. Here’s 1 Kings Bench Walk, Grant Thornton, Hodge Jones & Allen and Simmons & Simmons.

Plus, a strong showing from White & Case in their trademark blue merch.

Finally, the walk concluded with a street party where thirsty walkers enjoyed food stalls and entertainment and a well earned drink.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

Join the conversation

Related Stories