Hogan Lovells becomes latest big legal player to offer solicitor apprenticeships

Recruitment begins later this year

Hogan Lovells has become the latest major law firm to introduce an apprenticeship programme that leads to qualification as a solicitor.

The first school leavers embarking on the six-year programme will start in September 2024 and once the scheme is up and running, it is envisaged the firm will have up to 14 solicitor apprentices in the UK.

Hogan Lovells open up applications later this Autumn, with assessment centres planned for spring 2024.

The new pathway is in collaboration with the City of London Law Society’s (CLLS) training committee, a coalition of City law firms that between them have committed to introducing 100 solicitor apprentices per year.

The new apprenticeship will run in parallel with the firm’s existing training contract scheme, which is aimed at graduates and accommodates around 50 trainees each year. More details on these and the firm can be found on our Firms Most List 2023.

Penny Angell, office managing partner at Hogan Lovells, commented:

“We are thrilled to introduce the Solicitor Apprenticeship Scheme and demonstrate our commitment to greater social mobility and diversity. This initiative will provide new opportunities for aspiring solicitors and help us to discover the next generation of legal talent.”

Hogan Lovells joins a raft of other firms to embrace the TC alternative, including Bird & Bird, Taylor Wessing, DLA-Piper, Addleshaw Goddard, Allen & Overy Charles Russell Speechlys, Eversheds Sutherland and Linklaters.

Last autumn, Legal Cheek reported that Hogan Lovells was one of 17 law firms to sign a pledge to recognise UK legal apprenticeships as an equal pathway into a legal career.