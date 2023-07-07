Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Sunak’s absurd decision to sue the Covid inquiry judge [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

France’s forces of law and disorder [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

Scrap the Online Safety Bill [The Critic]

The Power of a (Lord) Chief Justice [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Silencing litigation through bankruptcy [Oxford Business Law Blog]

Lidl on price, big on copyright [IPKat]

Ronnie Clancy KC: The Rwanda asylum scheme judgment [Scottish Legal News]

Future of the bar [A Lawyer Writes]

Law Pod UK latest: Do the police owe potential victims a duty to warn of harm? [UK Human Rights Blog]

Salary bunching in the legal sector [Legal Futures]