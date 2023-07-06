Baker McKenzie boosts NQ lawyer pay to £118k
7% rise
International law firm Baker McKenzie has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) associates in London.
Effective from 1 July, junior lawyer pay now sits at £118,000 — a 7% uplift from £110,000. Juniors may also receive a discretionary bonus on top of this six-figure sum.
The increase sees Bakers climb upwards on the Legal Cheek Firms Most List, overtaking NQ base rates at Magic Circle firm Slaughter and May and Macfarlanes, both of which currently offer £115,000.
Bakers recruits around 40 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000, rising to £55,000 in year two.
Baker McKenzie’s London managing partner, Ed Poulton, commented:
“Our people are fundamental to our success as a Firm, and we are determined not only to build an inclusive workplace for all, but also to reward in a consistent manner. We recognise that remuneration is one element of our package, as well as other important factors including our culture, offering a range of benefits and services, and agile working arrangements. I am delighted to be able to announce this uplift in salaries for our NQs, who, alongside our other talented individuals, we hope enjoy long and fulfilling careers with Baker McKenzie.”
