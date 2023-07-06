Baker McKenzie boosts NQ lawyer pay to £118k

7% rise

International law firm Baker McKenzie has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) associates in London.

Effective from 1 July, junior lawyer pay now sits at £118,000 — a 7% uplift from £110,000. Juniors may also receive a discretionary bonus on top of this six-figure sum.

The increase sees Bakers climb upwards on the Legal Cheek Firms Most List, overtaking NQ base rates at Magic Circle firm Slaughter and May and Macfarlanes, both of which currently offer £115,000.

Bakers recruits around 40 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000, rising to £55,000 in year two.

Baker McKenzie’s London managing partner, Ed Poulton, commented: