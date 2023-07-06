News

Baker McKenzie boosts NQ lawyer pay to £118k

Avatar photo
By Emily Hinkley on
36

7% rise

International law firm Baker McKenzie has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) associates in London.

Effective from 1 July, junior lawyer pay now sits at £118,000 — a 7% uplift from £110,000. Juniors may also receive a discretionary bonus on top of this six-figure sum.

The increase sees Bakers climb upwards on the Legal Cheek Firms Most List, overtaking NQ base rates at Magic Circle firm Slaughter and May and Macfarlanes, both of which currently offer £115,000.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Bakers recruits around 40 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000, rising to £55,000 in year two.

Baker McKenzie’s London managing partner, Ed Poulton, commented:

“Our people are fundamental to our success as a Firm, and we are determined not only to build an inclusive workplace for all, but also to reward in a consistent manner. We recognise that remuneration is one element of our package, as well as other important factors including our culture, offering a range of benefits and services, and agile working arrangements. I am delighted to be able to announce this uplift in salaries for our NQs, who, alongside our other talented individuals, we hope enjoy long and fulfilling careers with Baker McKenzie.”

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

36 Comments

Bosh

Meek.

Reply Report comment
(1)(14)

Meek Millz

MILLY

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Anon

S&M YOUR MOVE…

Reply Report comment
(20)(0)

Blondie

The tide is high but I’m holdin on

Reply Report comment
(19)(0)

Your number one

Call me.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Ffs

Ffs Eversheds what are you doing..rise already

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Who

Who will rise next?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

X

So more city firms are ok 6 figures than not

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

V

“Pinsent Masons has boosted equity partner remuneration by around 13 per cent, while keeping pay rises for all other groups of staff at well below inflation.”

Source – The Lawyer

Reply Report comment
(31)(0)

Anon

“our salaries have undergone a review to ensure that we remain competitive in the market”.. Competitive with who exactly?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Concerned

How are regional salary bands looking now?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Why are you asking me

Reply Report comment
(10)(4)

Don't shoot the messenger

Assumed you work there when you quoted something that looked like it came from an internal comm. Fair assumption.

Anon

OP was quoting the article in the Lawyer as was I

Classic

Bleak. What did it say about pay rises about other levels? I’m about to join but can’t see the article.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Yup

So pinsets are cheapskates, gotcha.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Nq

Anything on Simmons?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Job seeker

Is B&M a US firm? Why is its pay so much lower than Latham or W&C?

Reply Report comment
(1)(8)

Truth hurts

Too many bloody offices that’s why

Reply Report comment
(13)(1)

Anonymous

Ashurst next to up NQ rates you heard it here first.

Reply Report comment
(1)(5)

When when when

When is Mayer Brown going to make their move I wonder

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Anon

Come on then FBD, let’s see a rise.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Anon 2

How greedy can you be

Reply Report comment
(8)(4)

Hypocrisy police

You’re reading through the comments under an article about salary increases from the 6 figures to the 6 figures.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Pay Way Enjoyer

I enjoy this

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

English rose from reddit

My lawyer children tell me that you need to earn this much in London nowadays to suurvive. I disagree. Back in my day (I am old) NQ’s were grateful to earn 25k!

Reply Report comment
(4)(26)

Cc

English Rose, are you a troll?

Reply Report comment
(21)(0)

English Rose from reddit

I’m not sure what you mean by troll. My lawyer children have told me it means I am being intentionally mean? In my day everyone had thicker skin but I am old so maybe this has changed. My lawyer children live with me and trained in my small firm as they did not like the meanness of some of these high paying firms and they are much better off as a result

Reply Report comment
(5)(6)

Anon

Ah yes , you mean the days where you could buy a flat in London for 50k I presume?

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Reddit user

this is 100% a troll from the subreddit r/uklaw where a user called Englishrose gives mostly unhelpful and meaningless advice to people asking for help with TC applications/ other TC queries, including telling a pregnant trainee that she should go back to work after taking 2 weeks off as “I did the same back in my day”

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Bees and honey

Due to the stronger GBP/USD FX rates, many current elite US associates are already taking home less and will be facing a substantial pay cut next year. Moving back to a well established UK firm is becoming an increasingly attractive proposition.

Reply Report comment
(1)(18)

Lol

Skeen you’re still earning more as US associate.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

C

Being a lawyer is such a slog, like you can can’t relax

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

V

I expect possibly Evershed, Ashurst and maybe AG to increase next

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

anon

HSF usually perk up around now.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Rupert Watcher

Wot?

No comments from “Rupert”, yet?

I am surprised!

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories