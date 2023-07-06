News

SRA increases SQE exam fees by 11% in response to inflation

By Aishah Hussain
12

Total cost to sit two-part test stands at £4,564

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is set to increase the cost to sit the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) by 11%.

Legal Cheek can reveal the solicitors’ regulator announced the price hike in an update to the SQE costs and fees page on its website.

The cost to sit the two-part exam will increase by £449 from £4,115 to £4,564, according to the page. This is just to sit the exams, with any preparation course fees, which vary considerably among providers, an additional sum on top.

SQE1 will go up from £1,622 to £1,798 (i.e. £899 for FLK1 and £899 for FLK2) and SQE2 from £2,493 to £2,766. These costs are the same for resit candidates.

The fee rise will take effect from September 2023, and therefore apply to anyone taking the SQE2 in October 2023 and subsequent assessments.

The 2023 Legal Cheek SQE Providers List

“This increase is due to inflation,” the SRA said, adding it has “a rigorous annual monitoring process” in place to review candidate fees with SQE assessor, Kaplan. “This is to make sure the SQE continues to offer good value for money and any increase in fees is justified.”

The SRA last increased the SQE cost in April 2022, from £3,980 (the introductory price) to £4,115, a rise of £135, or 3%. Today’s news means the total cost has risen by nearly 15% since the SQE was introduced.

The SQE went live on 1 September 2021, becoming the new route to qualify as a solicitor in England and Wales. There have been a handful of sittings since then, with the latest pass rate for part one of the exam at 51%, a decline from 53% in the first two sittings.

12 Comments

V

Blimey..

(6)(0)
(6)(0)

X

SQE is such a joke..if you’re including exam fees with the prep course, it probably costs more than the Lpc…

(18)(1)
(18)(1)

Dongle Wongle

Tbf it is a better system than the LPC in theory.

But with the exam fees so high, before even taking into account prep courses, the SQE is reducing access to the profession even more than LPC was

(1)(15)
(1)(15)

DiVeRsiTy

So is this the supposed SQE that’s supposed to be diverse, yet with classist undertones? It was already overpriced to begin with, the excuse of “inflation alignment” seems awfully convenient.

(15)(1)
(15)(1)

Dongle Wongle

Virtually every US bar exam across all their states is cheaper to sit than the SQE.

And the SRA never has provided a clear and detailed justification for the ridiculously high SQE fees.

The SQE exam fees should be lower

(19)(0)
(19)(0)

Leafs

Can think of a few obvious reasons:

1. The US bar exams don’t involve paid actors pretending to be bereaved clients and county court judges.

2. The multistate portion of the bar exam is almost totally standardised. SQE1 is nearly standardised but SQE2 requires examiners to come up with 4 independent scenarios for every sitting.

3. The amount of invigilation required for SQE2 also means that you’re paying people nearly a full days’ rate for something close to 20 working days (when you consider how many different sittings there are for the oral exams).

4. SQE is administered in multiple foreign countries as opposed to a few sites within a single US state.

5. The UK has a culture where regulators and educators pay a unionised workforce to mark exams instead of marking exams themselves. I’ve always found this to be odd / lazy, and it also would drive up costs.

(3)(0)
(3)(0)

Djed

The SRA are an absolute joke who are not fit for purpose, they care about banning trainees for mistakes than they do about fixing any of the issues of the profession like the lack of value for money in these courses

(20)(0)
(20)(0)

Archibald O'Pomposity

I hope to God you’re not a lawyer or a trainee or a law student or anything law-related. If you are, I offer an English language beginner’s course at a discounted rate.

(1)(4)
(1)(4)

Waz

Not long before SQE fees are the same as the LPC then…

(9)(1)
(9)(1)

Archibald O'Pomposity

CompeteNt bAby lawyers will make This money back in no time, bUt the mediocRe mAsses, who compLain the moSt, arE LikEly to struggle. They will suffer even more if they have to pay ConTInually fOr resits, No question about that.

Oh, and what do the capitalised letters spell?

In short: I approve of these increases.

(0)(8)
(0)(8)

Anonymous

You dropped this:
/s

(0)(0)
(0)(0)

notsure

The people in charge of strategy are not fit for purpose.

(4)(0)
(4)(0)

