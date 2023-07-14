‘How can I escape the TC application hamster wheel?’

Advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a graduate feels stuck in the TC application cycle.

“Hello Team,

I feel like I will never have a career in law. I graduated with a law degree last year and I am feeling really down. I was the first in my family to go to university (albeit “low-ranking”) and went to one of the worst-performing secondary schools in the country so was pretty much doomed from the start.

I managed to get a 2:1 but haven’t been able to secure any jobs, internships, VS’s or TC’s despite applying to over 100 (mainly because of the pandemic). I’ve tried contacting people on LinkedIn and applying to high-street firms. I wanted to get into commercial law as I really enjoyed the topics I would go over in virtual mock assessment centres. I currently work in a supermarket to help stay afloat so I can’t do any volunteering. I am really stuck and not sure what to do and I regret ever even going to university.

Any advice is appreciated!”

Good luck

Have your tired applying for paralegal roles? With a solid 2:1 you should be able secure something in this area. And remember it’s counts towards your QWE too!

Former high street firm employee

Try paralegalling or even becoming a legal assistant at a high street firm first, if you are good they should pick up on it and offer you a path to qualification.

If you want to ever get a training contract you need to get out of the supermarket ASAP and get some legal experience.

Stella

Quality is much more important than quantity. Rather than sending a large number of applications, a few focused and specific applications could bring you a better chance. A throughout research of the firm is essential before you start writing an application. Never copy and paste. Try to spend more time tailor-make every single one.

Have you got anyone like the employability service of your uni who can offer some feedback on your CV and covering letter? If not do you think your cohorts at the Uni can help you out by sharing their views?

Remember it is hard but not insurmountable. Don’t give up. Keep trying.

Don Pablo

I was offered my training contract before 2008 when they were still in good supply, but even then it was tricky to go from Uni to a TC without anything to bridge the gap.

The goal is to stand out on paper, and the first element of that is getting the work experience. Sometimes even you need experience to get experience, so my advice would by to try and get a day, a week, whatever, at a local high street practice, at a law centre, pro bono etc, anything you can to demonstrate commitment. That will help you to apply for the vac schemes at commercial law firms.

Second limb, stop applying for loads. Have a look at your background and experience and identify the top 5 where you have a chance. If you grew up in the regions, or studied in the regions, and didn’t go to a wizzy uni, then don’t apply to London etc. If you studied Medical law, apply to a firm that specialises in healthcare etc. then spend at least a week on each application, making it as detailed and tailored as possible.

I was a recruiting partner at an international firm, and we could spot the copy and paste jobs from a mile off. Of the 2500 application we used to receive, 80% were poor and unspecific, binned straight away whether they academics were stellar or not. A really good application probably gives you a 1 in 3 chance of the vac scheme. Once you are on the vac scheme you are probably 1 in 2for a TC.

So don’t try to leap into any old TC, but draw a path from where you are now to where you have the best chance of landing, and fill in the gaps to get you there.

Good luck!

Anonymous

It took me 3 cycles to secure my first Vac scheme and then TC. With each year I got better so keep going, I did reduce the quantity and increased the quality in latter cycles once I knew the sort of firms were a good fit.

Also, consider seeking out a mentor, this helped me with motivation and accountability. There are free and paid resources out there. The Commercial Law Pathway, TCLA and the Commercial Law Academy are all services I used.

Keep going and good luck 🍀

Offshore litigator

Try offshore – you can gain equally great experience and near tax free money.

Casual Observer

By “equally great experience”, I assume that you are talking about the beaches and cocktails, as opposed to the quality of legal work out there?

Observer

You should become a paralegal. This is what I did and it led to my qualification. I probably sent two TC apps before I lost interest and decided that gaining practical experience was the way to go. Good luck.

Advice

Have you tried registering with social mobility organisations that are catered towards individuals like yourself coming from an underrepresented background, including: Aspiring Solicitors, SEO-London, Rare Recruitment, Grow Mentoring, BrightNetwork, 10,000BlackInterns (if Black), 10,000AbleInterns (if neurodiverse) etc.

I would highly recommend if you haven’t already, as they offer exclusive in-person events, such as work experience, open days at city law firms, workshop sessions, mock assessment centre sessions, seminars, webinars, etc.

These opportunities give you a chance to diversify your portfolio and increase your employability as you will have much more practical experience to add into your application.

These organisations also provide you with a plethora of resources, which will give you an edge to boost your commercial awareness.

Ice Spice

I think (understandably) lots of aspiring solicitors get into the trap of looking for paralegal jobs ONLY. I’d advise against this. Cast your net wide and as long as the job is professional (I.e. office based. Think compliance, project management etc), you will have relevant experiences to speak about in applications etc. there is no reason to paralegal for 5+ years on a 20-25k salary while a firm dangles the TC carrot in front of your face but goes on to hire trainees from outside the firm when you can be on a decent salary in a decent job whilst applying. This way if the TC applications never work out then you have another career to fall back on. If you put all your chips in the paralegal basket and you don’t get a TC then that’s 5+ years on 20k doing doc review etc. just food for thought to all the young grads going through the struggle at the moment!

Trainee Solicitor

It can take a few years to secure a TC so try not to be so hard on yourself. Working as a paralegal in the mean time is the best idea (more money than your current role and you can see what the firm looks for in tc candidates).

Re the number of applications, it is unfortunately a numbers game (ignore what the firms’ HR say- to be frank they’ve never secured a tc) so keep up applying. People may say ‘quality over quantity’ but really it needs to be quality and quantity.

Securing a TC will change your life (financially) so it will be worth it in the end. You’ll get there – good luck!

Same Trainee Solicitor

Also proof read your applications over and over, unlike myself and my original comment!

Been There, Done That

Paralegalling is the age-old advice but it still rings true, the experience you get as a para is great value (depending on the place of course) and could even lead to a TC (depending the policy of the place). I would suggest you get in touch with the reputable recruitment agencies to explore your options. The in-house paralegal agencies like Flex are also good ways to get paralegal opportunities on short to long term contracts, which are good ways to get your foot in the door. I did this years ago and it massively contributed not only to getting my TC but also to doing a good job as a trainee since the tasks you do as a trainee are very similar to the tasks you do as a paralegal.

Anonymous

Sorry you are going through this. I understand how demeaning it must feel to graduate and remain stuck working in a supermarket. Hang in there. You will break into law, but I agree with others have said, that it may be worth also applying for paralegal roles.

US counsel

The question is why law where there are numerous other opportunities that would offer you the same degree of professional satisfaction? I have been looking for a way out since my TC (now 10 PQE)

