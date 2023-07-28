‘I keep making mistakes. Should I quit my internship?’

One solicitor hopeful requires readers’ reassurance
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a disheartened rookie questions whether they can finish their internship.
“I’ve been at an internship in a huge law firm for a few weeks. I’ve made some mistakes, nothing major but one situation was a bit serious. We (interns) were given some protocols/rules but they can’t tell us everything under the sun so there are things we learn every day. I know my supervisors feel bad having to ‘tell me off’ even when they have a tone but it’s so disheartening. How do people deal with making mistakes? I have another month and honestly don’t know if I can take it anymore.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.
FutureCityTrainee who has no idea
Nobody is perfect. If you take it in your stride and learn from them and do not make the same mistake twice you’ll be fine. If you want to be in this career long-term you have to improve your mentality. You’ve hit a rough patch and all it sounds like you can think of is giving up. If you really want to be in this profession that’s going to have to change…