‘I keep making mistakes. Should I quit my internship?’

One solicitor hopeful requires readers’ reassurance

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a disheartened rookie questions whether they can finish their internship.

“I’ve been at an internship in a huge law firm for a few weeks. I’ve made some mistakes, nothing major but one situation was a bit serious. We (interns) were given some protocols/rules but they can’t tell us everything under the sun so there are things we learn every day. I know my supervisors feel bad having to ‘tell me off’ even when they have a tone but it’s so disheartening. How do people deal with making mistakes? I have another month and honestly don’t know if I can take it anymore.”

