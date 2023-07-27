PostsNews

Law students grossly overestimate their academic abilities, research finds

By Emily Hinkley on

A study has highlighted the potential perils of overconfidence for incoming law students.

The study, which appears in the University of Illinois Law Review, found that US law students with the lowest grades often start off with more confidence than their higher-performing peers.

When asked to predict their class rank the average new student expected to end up near the top 25% at the end of their first year.

Of the 600+ students surveyed, 95% anticipated they would rank in the top 50% of the class. Meanwhile, more than 22% thought a top 10% position was on the cards for them.

The paper, titled Optimistic Overconfidence: A Study of Law Student Academic Predictions, identified that students who ended up in the top 25% were more likely to initially slightly underestimate their scores, while those destined for the bottom 25% were more likely to overestimate their eventual mark.

Explaining the psychology behind their findings the authors describe the phenomenon of “optimistic overconfidence”, where humans are naturally inclined to have unrealistically positive views about their abilities.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Law School Most Lists

According to the study, the phenomenon is common in professionals from a wide variety of fields, including law. The authors reasoned that law students may need to be “highly confident to be willing to take the risk of enrolling” in a law course but equally the pessimism shown by successful students may be an early demonstration of the caution required by practicing lawyers.

The study concludes that the “optimistic overconfidence displayed by students has the potential to be both an asset and an obstacle”. Finding the balance between optimism and accurate self-evaluation, it says, is something they should learn during their studies.

Something to consider for those starting a law course this autumn: put your best foot forward, but perhaps don’t count your chickens before they hatch!

6 Comments

Nobel prize winner

Water is wet.

Based and truthpilled

This explains all the painfully mediocre students sitting (and failing) the SQE.

emma

maybe people are failing the SQE because it’s significantly harder than the LPC?

Lenin

I used to work at a magic circle firm as a paralegal. I was shocked, genuinely at the time, at the sheer mediocrity of people I knew personally who went on to get training contracts.

I once had a trainee email and then call me to help them to unzip a file and send it back to them. I attempted to tell them it was zipped because it was too big for email but they simply did not get it. This incompetence didn’t stop with IT I’ll tell you that.

Law students and lawyers – especially those at “impressive” firms are some of the least critical and analytical “smart” people I’ve ever met.

Trainee

Or perhaps they lack some confidence or experience. It’s funny you’re critical of a future trainee when you’re stuck as a paralegal. They may lack some skills but they probably are smarter than you. Think of it like this, experience moulds you and you just have a little more. Stay a jealous paralegal. You may be the intellectually deficient person here.

...

The more you know the more you realise you don’t know…

