Law-studying Lioness set to miss graduation for a second time

Bethany England swaps mortarboard for boots — again

Law grad and England Lioness Bethany England looks set to miss out on her graduation ceremony for a second time.

After years of intensive studying, Spurs striker England finally graduated with a law degree last summer.

But the celebrations had to be put on hold as the football star was called up to represent England in the UEFA Women’s Euros — a tournament the Lionesses went on to win following a stunning 2-1 victory over old rivals Germany.

Now, with England (and England) in Australia on World Cup duty, history looks to be repeating itself.

England completed her legal studies with BPP University and then, according to one report, the Open University on a part time-basis, with aspirations of becoming a family lawyer. She secured a scholarship with the former thanks to a collaboration with Doncaster Rovers Belles, a local side she played for prior signing for Chelsea in 2016.

Having missed her first graduation due to Euro’s duty, England will now miss this summer’s re-arranged ceremony after she received another call-up to the England squad. “I just want that frame up on my mum’s wall,” the England star told the Evening Standard. “As the last of three daughters to graduate, it’s about time I get it up there!”

England kick-off their World Cup campaign on Saturday against Haiti.