Made in Chelsea star joins HSF summer vac scheme
Robbie Mullett shares highlights on firm’s Insta
Made in Chelsea cast member Robbie Mullett has been spilling the tea on Herbert Smith Freehills’ summer vacation scheme.
In a takeover of the firm’s grad rec Instagram stories, Mullett, who joined the three-week scheme starting this week, shared his highlights so far.
Mullett, who studied law at UCL, documented his first day at the firm, from the welcome breakfast to the first-night dinner.
In an earlier post on the MiC cast member’s Instagram account, Mullett explained why he embarked upon a career in law. “By chance, I received a jury summons in late 2018. I emerged with a desire to study law — no matter my internal sense of unworthiness,” he said referencing his background as a state-educated, first-generation university student.
He continued: “The trial altered my perspective. The defendant we found guilty had been sentenced to 15 years. What was four years of study? I felt the gravity of the situation and compelled to get to work.”
Mullett recently graduated with a first class degree in law from UCL, according to his LinkedIn profile. Now, he’s on the hunt for a training contract and could nab one through HSF’s vac scheme.
