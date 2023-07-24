Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

City law firms brace for pay and job cuts [The Times] (£)

Lesbian couple drop NHS fertility treatment legal challenge [BBC News]

Female Afghan judge wins legal battle to come to UK [The Guardian]

Cabinet Office spent £180,000 of taxpayer cash to keep Mountbatten’s diaries secret [The Telegraph]

Unilever to comply with Russian conscription law if staff called up [Mirror]

Gove to relax planning laws in England to allow more shops to be converted into homes [The Guardian]

Black lesbian Harvard law grad is CENSORED by blogging site Medium for ‘hateful’ post saying transgender women should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports [Mail Online]

Dublin man who made 12 injury claims tells judge to f**k off after being caught lying [Sunday World]

Matty Healy: Malaysia festival cancelled after The 1975 singer attacks anti-LGBT law [BBC News]

“If I was the groom, I would call off the wedding now and save years of pain” [Legal Cheek comments]

