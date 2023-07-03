Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘You have no choice but to invest’: Top City lawyer pay swells above $10m [Financial News]

Inside the landmark Rwanda legal battle: ‘It’s the most controversial case I’ve worked on’ [iNews]

UK government cites rights convention in legal battle with Covid inquiry [The Guardian]

Covid Inquiry: Boris Johnson tells High Court to ditch Government’s legal challenge [The Telegraph] (£)

Staff laid off after ‘unexpected closure’ of law firm £3m in debt [Yahoo News]

Kim Kardashian says failing the baby bar law exam helped daughter North, 10, relate to her: ‘She saw me fail and cry’ [Mail Online]

Scots lawyer ‘hounded’ by secret toy boy after he called off fling [Daily Record]

Albanian people smugglers use Rwanda court ruling in TikTok adverts [Telegraph] (£)

Boston University law school students are being offered THERAPY to help them ‘navigate these times’ in wake of three major Supreme Court rulings on race, religion and students loans [Mail Online]

Karnataka High Court’s Twitter verdict sparks debate on free speech [BBC News]

“It’s a noble profession. Great to see someone work hard and succeed and prove their grandparents who believed in them and took a big financial gamble that they were right to have faith. Well done!” [Legal Cheek comments]

