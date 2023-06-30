World law school rankings: Top 20 spots for Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, UCL, King’s and Edinburgh

Harvard takes the crown — again

This year’s world law school rankings have been released and there’s no movement at all within the top ten compared to last year.

Ivy League, Russell Group and major international law schools remained deadlocked at the top of the QS World University Rankings 2023.

This means Harvard was once again crowned the best law school in the world for the sixth consecutive year. Oxford and Cambridge took the other podium positions, ranking second and third respectively.

The only other UK university to feature in this year’s top ten was LSE which came seventh in the annual rankings which were otherwise dominated by US law schools.

Beyond the top ten, three more UK unis secured the top 20 spots. They are UCL (14th), King’s College London (15th) and Edinburgh University (17th).

The University of Tokyo and Georgetown University were new entrants to the top 20, placing joint 19th and 20th respectively.

Elsewhere, Queen Mary placed 32nd, coming in higher than fellow Russell Group players Durham (46th), Glasgow (56th), Manchester (57th), and Bristol (59th). University College Cork ranked jointly in 59th position. Trinity College Dublin (79th), University College Dublin (86th), Nottingham (88th) and Leeds (99th) round off the top 100 in the list which features 352 law schools.

The rankings cover 54 subjects and are based upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. This year’s findings draw on responses from over 130,000 academics and nearly 75,000 graduate employers worldwide.

QS World University Rankings — Top 20 for law: