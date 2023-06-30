World law school rankings: Top 20 spots for Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, UCL, King’s and Edinburgh
Harvard takes the crown — again
This year’s world law school rankings have been released and there’s no movement at all within the top ten compared to last year.
Ivy League, Russell Group and major international law schools remained deadlocked at the top of the QS World University Rankings 2023.
This means Harvard was once again crowned the best law school in the world for the sixth consecutive year. Oxford and Cambridge took the other podium positions, ranking second and third respectively.
The only other UK university to feature in this year’s top ten was LSE which came seventh in the annual rankings which were otherwise dominated by US law schools.
Beyond the top ten, three more UK unis secured the top 20 spots. They are UCL (14th), King’s College London (15th) and Edinburgh University (17th).
The University of Tokyo and Georgetown University were new entrants to the top 20, placing joint 19th and 20th respectively.
Elsewhere, Queen Mary placed 32nd, coming in higher than fellow Russell Group players Durham (46th), Glasgow (56th), Manchester (57th), and Bristol (59th). University College Cork ranked jointly in 59th position. Trinity College Dublin (79th), University College Dublin (86th), Nottingham (88th) and Leeds (99th) round off the top 100 in the list which features 352 law schools.
The rankings cover 54 subjects and are based upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. This year’s findings draw on responses from over 130,000 academics and nearly 75,000 graduate employers worldwide.
QS World University Rankings — Top 20 for law:
|Rank
|Law school
|Overall score (out of 100)
|1
|Harvard University
|99.8
|2
|University of Oxford
|98
|3
|University of Cambridge
|97.1
|4
|Yale University
|93.8
|5
|Stanford University
|93.4
|6
|New York University
|91.6
|7
|LSE
|89.9
|8
|Columbia University
|89.7
|9
|University of California, Berkeley
|88.9
|10
|University of Chicago
|87.9
|11
|University of Melbourne
|86.7
|12
|National University of Singapore
|86.4
|13
|University of New South Wales
|84.7
|14
|UCL
|83.8
|15
|King’s College London
|83.4
|16
|University of Sydney
|83.1
|17
|University of Edinburgh
|82.2
|18
|Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
|82
|= 19
|University of Tokyo
|81.5
|= 19
|University of Toronto
|81.5
NQ MAN
Reminder to students that these rankings are heavily weighted to research output/size/things concerning post-grads generally. Obviously a lot of them are also great for undergrad education, but some smaller universities (which rank relatively poorly on these rankings) are also great. Just as an example, King’s is ranked far higher than Durham but you’d be fine studying at either.
King_Harry
Let me guess: You studied at Durham.
NQ MAN
No, I’m foreign qualified and my university doesn’t even appear on this list!
Anonymous
Completely agree. LSE gets unfairly shafted on the world overall rankings all the time
NQ MAN
LSE is dire though. Entire student body just wants to be a banker or a corporate lawyer, I can’t think of anything worse. Studying there is the equivalent of extending your working life.
I’ll amend my earlier advice to say avoid LSE.
(Sarcasm but also true).
Anonymous
Not true at all, a lot of the students also have ambitions of working in government, contributing to think tanks, holding international positions within bodies such as ECHR, OECD or the UN etc or even running for head of state in their respective countries. Another significant portion of students choose to pursue academia. Yes, the environment can be a tad toxic if you are amongst those who wish to leverage the university’s reputation and enter corporate law or IB. However, I would say that a prospective student should realise that LSE provides a plethora of career, business and life opportunities. LSE alumni and faculty members have been awarded 18 Nobel Prizes and the university has also educated 55 past or present heads of state. The university has also educated the most billionaires in Europe and has been ranked as one of the best unicorn universities in Europe. So, as you can see, it isn’t hard to find an LSE grad doing amazing things outside of Corporate law or IB. So, I would delete your amendment and replace it with a stellar recommendation for all intellectually gifted prospective students. LSE is the place to be 🙂