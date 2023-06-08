8 top law firms make ‘gender equality’ power list

Recognised for efforts on pay, rewards and family-friendly policies

This year’s ‘Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality’ list is out and City firms have secured eight spots.

Now in its 13th year, the list is put together by the charity Business in the Community (BITC) in conjunction with the Times. The order of the list is not ranked and includes employers from the worlds of banking, consultancy, insurance, and law.

The eight City law firms recognised for their efforts towards gender-equal workplaces this year are, in alphabetical order, Addleshaw Goddard, Burges Salmon, CMS, DWF, Eversheds Sutherland, Freshfields, Linklaters and TLT.

Applications were evaluated in three independent rounds of blind assessment on the work undertaken to remove gender inequalities in the workplace, from flexible working to family-friendly policies, to pay, reward, progression at work, and hearing employees’ lived experiences and voices.

Burges Salmon has made it onto the list for the third year in a row, an achievement that senior partner Chris Seaton accredited to the firm’s Gender Taskforce which he chairs. “Whilst we recognise that this is a work in progress and a long journey, it’s great to be one of the organisations that have been recognised for shifting the dial in relation to gender equality,” he said.

Meanwhile, TLT, another firm on the list, was in the news recently when it smashed its female partner target two years early. The Bristol-headquartered firm confirmed last week that women have held 33% of partner roles since the start of the financial year.

Commenting on making this year’s power list, TLT chief people officer Helen Hodgkinson said:

“TLT has come a long way in recent years in redressing gender imbalances and I’m proud to have these efforts recognised on a national platform. Huge congratulations to all who have helped us secure this spot in the Top 50.”

Three of the Big Four accountancy firms, Deloitte, KPMG and PwC, all feature in this year’s list, alongside investment banking giants Lloyds, Natwest, Santander, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Other big names include Royal Mail, Sainsbury’s, Ofcom, PepsiCo, Shell and Tesco.