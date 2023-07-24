PostsNews

Osborne Clarke ties bonuses to office attendance

Avatar photo

By Emily Hinkley on

15

60/40 split

Osborne Clarke has said that to qualify for a bonus, lawyers and staff must come into the office at least three times per week.

The firm’s chief people officer, Graham de Guise, confirmed the new policy, saying that to be considered for a bonus an employee would need to be in the office “more often than not”.

He highlighted that this was just one aspect reviewed when awarding bonuses, saying: “To be considered for a bonus in 2024 and beyond, our people would normally need to reach our minimum expectations across a number of areas from completing mandatory training, total time recording, setting and achieving stretching objectives, [and] contributing to wider firm initiatives.”

Further clarifying the time requirement de Guise said: “By more often than not, for our full-time colleagues, we mean three days a week spent in one of our offices or with clients.” However, he caveated this, adding, “We also appreciate there are a number of valid reasons this isn’t always possible and we take these into full consideration when making decisions on bonus eligibility.”

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

According to the firm, performance bonuses for those attending the office three days a week, as well as meeting other bonus criteria, could be up to 20%. There is also a “discretionary long-term incentive plan with a bonus of up to 40% paid over a period of three years” and, for those that qualify, a 4% profit share in June this year with a £2,000 minimum payment.

With its fancy new Bristol HQ just opened, it’s perhaps not surprising that the firm is keen to encourage employees back into the office.

de Guise explained the firm’s reasons for trying to encourage more in-office time saying: “We do feel working in the office brings so many benefits in building and maintaining relationships, collaboration sparking ideas and learning from each other as well as preserving our unique culture.”

Osborne Clarke isn’t the only firm encouraging lawyers back into the office, with Legal Cheek recently reporting on Skadden’s new policy which requires employees to work from the office for a minimum of four days a week.

15 Comments

The bonus ain’t worth it

Lool

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Anon

At Osborne Clarke or in general?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

They are right to do so.

Reply Report comment
(3)(13)

Employment Lawyer

Lol. They are going to mess this up badly.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Ok Boomer

Do you want mass emigration of fee earning staff? Because this is exactly how you get mass emigration of fee earning staff.

And no, ‘mass’ does not mean it will happen all at once.

Just think about the incentives here: get a paltry bonus that may just barely cover that extra annual cost of regular commuting into the office, or just quite quit and wfh. And yes this policy will incentivise quiet quitting, because why the hell should anyone working from home now bother putting in the extra sweat into working towards a bonus?

Do these dimwits at the head of business decision making not understand normal human psychology and incentives? It really isn’t just about the money. I hope the rest of the city pays close attention to the incoming implosion of OC’s early mid – level and higher associates.

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

US Associate

If you’re not as a US Cravath-scale firm, don’t trouble yourself about the bonus. The bonuses at the MC firm I was at previously weren’t great

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

curious

Outside of firms you describe, what’s the ballpark on a bonus as a percentage in UK firms? Please correct me if it varies in different types of UK-based firms

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

MC FOR ME

Depends. MC/SC usually kick in to gear at 1800/1900 hours for 10/15% and then 20%+ for 2,100 hours. But as the poster mentioned above, when you really think about the commitment, sometimes its just not worth it. I say sometimes, because there are geniunly busy years where you don’t even think about hours and you have already hit your target.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Legal Recruiter

A lot of City law firms are pushing to get their staff back in the office at least 3-4 days a week and billable hours will creep up too.

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

Graham

“We do feel working in the office brings so many benefits in building and maintaining relationships, collaboration sparking ideas and learning from each other as well as preserving our unique culture”

Has anyone genuinely ‘sparked’ a great idea whilst sat in the office of a law firm? Or is this just presenteeism regardless of results and recorded chargeable hours.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Disappointed lawyer

Let’s hope this doesn’t catch on. ESG and diversity and inclusion are all harmed by a forced return to the office.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

SJM

It’s not exactly a new story. OC’s have been pushing 3 days a week in the office for well over a year

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Bob

The problem I see is that more and more firms are now enforcing a return to the office, most 3 days a week. Fee earners will complain but alternatives that will allow complete WFH flexibility appears to be disappearing.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

MC Junior Associate

Widespread long-term WFH results in the evaporation of institutional knowledge, extremely underskilled junior lawyers with rubbish soft skills, unmotivated staff and a total breakdown of esprit de corps. A day or two of WFH a week is a nice thing to have, but the idea of spending the majority of the working week away from your colleagues is completely ridiculous.

And as for this absurd notion that everyone will quit if they have to work in the office three days a week (ie forty per cent less than any lawyers in the history of mankind) – it’s patently obvious that they won’t, and that they will do what human beings have always done and get on with the job. Because whilst it might be nice to spend five days a week in splendid isolation, it’s nicer to have a well-paid cushy job.

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Huh

Aren’t most firms doing 3 days a week though??

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Skadden requires lawyers to attend office four days a week

US firm modifies work policy, which applies globally, including London

May 26 2023 12:28pm
34
news

Would you take a pay cut to WFH permanently? 88% of our readers say no

Findings follow Stephenson Harwood's announcement last week that it will reduce salaries by 20% if staff choose to work from home full-time

May 5 2022 9:59am
25
news

US firm Paul Hastings tells London lawyers work from the office ‘by default’

From 7 September 🗓️

Jun 3 2021 9:24am