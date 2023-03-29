News

51% of students pass latest SQE

Avatar photo
By Aishah Hussain on
Lowest success rate yet

Just over half of candidates passed the latest Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) revealed in a statistical report published yesterday.

The report shows that of the 3,031 candidates who attempted the January 2023 sitting of SQE1, the first part of the two-part assessment, just 51% passed and are able to continue on to SQE2. The pass rate was slightly higher among those sitting the exam for the first time, at 54%.

The SQE was formally introduced in September 2021 as the new route to solicitor qualification. SQE1 examines functioning legal knowledge (FLK) whilst SQE2 focuses on legal skills.

There have so far been five SQE assessments: three for SQE1 and two for SQE2. This latest SQE1 pass rate is lower than the first two, in which both instances 53% of candidates made the grade.

The report further reveals the pass mark for the two papers (FLK1 and FLK2) that comprise SQE1. These were 57% and 56%, respectively.

For FLK1, the report shows the highest score achieved was 90% and the lowest just 19%. For FLK2, this was 90% and 0%. The maximum possible score on both papers is 100%.

The report again highlights a disparity in the SQE1 performance of different ethnic groups: some 63% of white candidates passed the assessment, compared to 47% Asian and 29% Black candidates. The regulator has commissioned independent research into the issue which is expected to be published in November this year.

Interestingly, the pass rate among those who, prior to taking the exam had completed Qualifying Work Experience (QWE), the two-year period of training to qualify as a solicitor, was lower than those who had not, coming out at 49% and 55%, respectively.

Good undergraduate grades are a strong indicator of success, with the SQE1 passed by 73% of candidates with a first-class undergraduate degree, 52% with a 2:1 degree, 23% with a 2:2, and 13% with a third-class undergraduate degree.

Earlier this week the City of London Law Society’s training committee raised concerns over the SQE1 pass rate, urging law firms not to abandon failing trainees. Instead, the committee recommend “a supportive, understanding approach” for this “new, little-known assessment regime” and to consider options such as deferrals.

45 Comments

Babs

Anyone know how this compares to the LPC pass rate?

Anonymoose

Not sure what the overall pass rate was but it was all over the place depending on what provider you went to. That’s one of the key points of the SQE…one exam, one pass rate etc. Would be interesting to know how 51% compares to other professions like medicine and legal professions in other parts of the world e.g. USA.

Shell

Much lower

Vvv

SQE really is a farce

Dunno

I think it’s 56% or higher but just give a google search

Jon

SRA ‘fixing’ something that didn’t need to be fixed – LPC is fine!

Anon

I don’t disagree with you in terms of the LPC contents/curriculum (I don’t agree either, I just don’t feel either way about it)…

But I think it was a genuine problem having lots of different unis run their own LPC exams with significantly different pass rates. If we’re trying to enter the same profession, fairness and public interest says we should be sitting the same exam…

Anonymous

Why not unify QLD exams while we’re at it smh

Anon

The QLD means you get an academic degree.

The SQE means you can be admitted as a solicitor and perform reserved legal activities.

Big difference, no?

Taylor

I’m really thinking of reneging my TC offer that took 3 years to get due to this. Not only is the sqe a hard exam as outlined above, the firm I have a tc with is putting us through an intense masters course that requires a 5,000 word statement that will be marked internally. All this and a measly £7k grant too! It just doesn’t seem worth it. I don’t want to not pass due to the overwhelming stress of the course (and having to work a part time job to live in London) and be in 30k debt.

Just do it

Just suck it up and do it

Also what you mean marked internally? Pretty sure firms could care less about those masters essays

We're not in America

Couldn’t care less*

Junior barrister

I mean, a lot of practising lawyers routinely write more than 5,000 words a day so I don’t think having to do it once now should be such a big obstacle?

7 years PQE

I completed a 4 year LLB and then my LPC over 2 years all while working full time hours in law firms as a paralegal at the time. It’s doable.

Hate this

I hate the SQE

TheElliott

Seems like it is doing what it ought to do. separating the wheat from the chaff. The correlation between undergraduate performance and SQE pass rates is extremely encouraging.

Meritocracy enjoyer

Yet the diversity warriors think that those with 2.2s and 3rds have a birthright to enter the legal profession

Reply Report comment
Metropolitan Elite

All the worse now with grade inflation when a 2:1 is really a 2:2 a lot of the time and a First is really just decent 2:1 if the candidate went anywhere outside the top 5 or 6 unis.

We’re gonna be fineeeeeeee

I go to one of the ‘top 5 or 6 unis’ and can confirm grade inflation happens here too.

Anon

Don’t disagree with you but think it’s worth caveating that (at least with some of the SQEs that have taken place so far), apprentices have outperformed grads.

We’re gonna be fineeeeeeee

Who are these diversity warriors? Is it possible you created an imaginary enemy to blame for your own inadequacy? Is there any chance that it’s you who thinks he/she has a ‘birthright to enter the legal profession’? You’re also just suggesting a conclusion which doesn’t follow from the correlation. Leave the D

S

Honestly the SRA needs to think of scrapping this or doing a complete overhaul because this might deter people from even practicing law.

K

The thing that seems so nonsensical is why there can’t just be two routes, like firms should allow those to lpc and that there is a SQE option for those that have years upon years of experience. Why must it be everyone has to go through SQE route…

How can someone with little to no experience be assessed the level of a newly qualified solicitor just because you have foreign qualified lawyers or people who have been paralegallling for 10 years who are now at that level. They tried to make things fairer but in the process made it more problematic from those starting a career in law.

Public announcement

If you’re at SRA, please scrap this SQE bs. It’s okay, everyone makes mistakes. You tried to do a good thing and failed miserably

I love the SQE sooooo much

I for one love the SQE. The challenge of doing something new and exciting is really interesting to me.

And no, the SRA have not made me write this to ensure transparency

Damn

Fuck me, I thought the lpc was bad

Shell

I wonder how many of those re-sitting SQE1 in January failed for the third time and now have to wait 6 years?

Anon

Is it just me or is the six year thing confusing?

Either be strict about it e.g. “fail three times and you’re clearly not competent to be a solicitor so you can’t attempt again”.

Or let people take it as many times as they like without a time restriction because, if the SQE does what it says, they will only ever pass if they’re competent.

Oo

Just seems another elitist bullshit tbh. Basically if you’re in a top uni and get a 1st you’re fine

Gertrude

This sounds like meritocracy rather than elitism.

Oxford 3rd year

And what is wrong with going to a top uni and getting top grades?

Weird

So people who went to a bad uni and got a 3rd should be the ones who pass?

Anon

Apprentices have outperformed grads in at least some of the SQEs so far (possibly all of them, haven’t read all the reports).

Anon

I’m pretty sure you’re allowed to be a solicitor even with a 2:1 from a good uni…

Open book

So SQE is not open book at all?

SQE1er

No

Daisy

I think the SQE is going to hugely discourage people from pursuing the profession. I know many peers who started the SQE1 and quit early as they became very unwell from the stress/work volume. It’s abysmal from the SRA. Look after your professionals, particularly the younger/newer ones. Do better.

average SQE enjoyer

Does anyone have a sense for how this compares to your average US state bar exam? I can’t imagine that they regularly fail half of their candidates.

The biggest issue I feel is scrapping the formal requirement for a QLD while, if anything, having a much more rigorous assessment of technical black-letter law than the LPC. Not to mention the fact that being able to recall random statutory provisions from memory seems a questionable representation of what an NQ actually does.

L.

As someone coming from a civil jurisdiction where such exams (although probably more gruelling in certain aspects) are the norm for lawyers, I find the above comments laughable.

What do you guys expect, a smooth sailing and 100% pass rate? You have to study on top of working? Shocking!

In mainland Europe it is completely normal to expect a pass rate of about 30-40% AND many people take the exams a few times because, surprise surprise, it is supposed to be difficult. Also bear in mind, that in other jurisdictions you have to do 5 year long law degree (no GDL) in order to even think about sitting such an exam (that you have to prepare for while you are working full time, for most at least).

When I moved to the UK some 10 years ago I was absolutely shocked at how easy it is to qualify as a solicitor here. You guys have had it easy for so many years and now a slightly more difficult and demanding exam comes along and you complain because the qualification is not handed over to you on a silver platter? Although funnily enough, the old sharks complain that SQE is “dumbing down” the profession as it is too easy… well, based on such polarising takes, I can only assume it is actually a good exam.

Downvote me if you like but maybe also think why you are all so angry with the fact that you need to do more than bare minimum to qualify?

Sadomasochist

Be honest – is a harder exam really going to make the quality of lawyers better? They seemed to be doing perfectly fine before. There’s not really much point in making something more difficult for the sake of it

Anon

Depends how you define and evidence “fine before”, surely?

Anyway, I think the point of the SQE is that the old system didn’t make sure that everyone who became a solicitor had met the same standard. You had different unis assessing their own version of the LPC with different pass rates. Then you had loads of different training contract supervisors deciding if someone was competent to qualify as a solicitor.

Now you just have the SQE…one assessment, one pass rate, one way to qualify.

Barrister

There are a lot of good solicitors. Unfortunately, there are also a few I’ve worked with who basically cannot write a coherent e-mail, not to mention a contract. I’ve literally seen court orders which required pleadings to be amended because “the original pleading does not set out the case in coherent English” (almost verbatim quote from a recital to the order). I personally find it really upsetting that people pay money to receive that level of service…

civil disagreement

And yet the English legal profession is one of the most respected in the world…

High-quality training definitely is hugely important but I really struggle to see how that is guaranteed by ‘gruelling’ exams. Maybe practice in a civil law jurisdiction requires a more academic grasp of the law, maybe not, but it’s hard to see what the SQE accomplishes beyond being an (somewhat) arbitrary bottleneck on entry to the profession.

Also, anecdotally, from having sat the SQE recently, it seems to be people with LLBs from respected universities who have underperformed. My questionable GDL served me very well.

SQE 1 prepping

I’m preparing for the SQE in July. The new system is ridiculous and has been misrepresented. It does not test general principles which would have been more acceptable but rather also tests very specific and technical rules things which a lawyer would just look up in practice and not expect to know precisely. Also, questions try to trip you up. SRA need to have a word with Kaplan who write the exam as there is a huge digression from the testing of general legal principles rather than very specific legal rules.

ANON

Goodness. I in essence put off doing the LPC at BPP and ULaw in London as I did not want to pay £18K (a great financial burden, on myself, family, etc), and given that no TC had come at that point (after a fair few years of trying), I formed the opinion that I might have to look to qualify without the support of magic and silver circle etc resources behind me.

I looked at doing the LPC at other institutions in London like City Law School for example, the cost of the LPC there was much less than 18K but the pass rate was about 50% (whilst BPP and ULaw is around 80%+). In the event of City Law School, the breakdown amongst different ethnic groups (which would apply to me) was further discouraging. So now, seeing the SQE breakdown amongst ethnic groups with 29% for black candidates rings as comical. I now find myself in an even more bizarre and uncertain position.

I have a final interview with the legal arm of a Big 4 firm(but this would be via the same SQE route, with the higher stress implied from what the statistics suggest) but I am in a queue with no guarantee it will come together. I’m currently working in an (obscure) contracting role which see’s me negotiate, draft, review contracts from firms including GSK, AstraZ, etc (actually very good experience). Don’t ask how, but my ‘decision makers’ are aware of the job opportunity; they want to move me onto a full-time role (from temporary), but long story short, they do not want me to accept it and then go to big 4 legal team later on. “It’s either certainty here or take the risk and potentially lose the role here.” Can’t delay making a decision forever. The Big 4 firm moved me to final interview stage literally beginning of November, I have been asking for updates each month since beginning of January. I thought to stay in my current role as I do like what I do and it is quite legal oriented, and do the SQE independently but I’m not sure whether these statistics would even warrant that approach.

If I may kindly ask, what advice would people give me in this situation, given the wider context?

Join the conversation

