Best of the blogs

By Legal Cheek on

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Improving access to justice – is AI the answer? [Legal Cheek Journal]

WhatsApp messages shouldn’t be criminalised [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

The hollowing out of higher education [Spiked]

Can human moderators ever really rein in harmful online content? [Inforrm]

We can’t force Letby to attend court: nor should we [A Lawyer Writes]

Don’t just do something: we should be more sceptical of reactive legislation [The Critic]

Mason Greenwood and the perils of trial by media [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Performative justice and coercion: thinking about coercing convicted defendants to hear their sentences [The Law and Policy Blog]

Just start nuclear [The Law Society Gazette]

