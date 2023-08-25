Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Improving access to justice – is AI the answer? [Legal Cheek Journal]
WhatsApp messages shouldn’t be criminalised [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
The hollowing out of higher education [Spiked]
Can human moderators ever really rein in harmful online content? [Inforrm]
We can’t force Letby to attend court: nor should we [A Lawyer Writes]
Don’t just do something: we should be more sceptical of reactive legislation [The Critic]
Mason Greenwood and the perils of trial by media [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Performative justice and coercion: thinking about coercing convicted defendants to hear their sentences [The Law and Policy Blog]
Just start nuclear [The Law Society Gazette]
