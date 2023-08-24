‘I got my A-Level results, now do I go to uni or do a solicitor apprenticeship?’

Advice needed
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one school-leaver is questioning their route into law.
“I just got my A-levels back last week and got the grades I wanted to go to my firm choice uni. I worked super hard to get the results I needed but now I’m starting to question whether or not going to uni is for me. I definitely want to become a lawyer and now that more law firms are offering solicitor apprenticeships I’m wondering whether it would be best to do that instead? Are there any disadvantages to doing this instead of getting a law degree at uni and starting my career that way? Please help!”
Anon
Are you going to a university that typically requires AAA or more for its law course? I.e. Oxbridge, London Unis, Durham, Bristol, Nottingham, etc. If so, go to university.
If you aren’t planning to go to one of the above universities, perhaps consider the apprenticeship route.
It’s not impossible to get a half-decent TC after going to a ‘lower ranking’ university, but it is far, far more difficult.
Wigmore
I would agree with the comment above. If you have been accepted to a really top university (and I would even narrow that list further to the top 5-6 law schools in the Country) then 100% go to university. The degree (if you do well) will give you excellent academic credentials which still counts for a lot. This approach is doubly important if you are planning on practising in commercial/chancery as they are hellbent on top degrees.
If you have not been accepted to a top university then I would get my foot in the door early and work at gaining experience as your selling point.