PostsPodcast

Corporate law and the 2008 financial crash

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Podcast: Former Magic Circle dealmaker Alan Paul looks back on the chaos that ensured in the following years 🎙️

The Manhattan headquarters of Lehman Brothers before their bankruptcy in 2008 via Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

The historic financial crash of 2008 was nothing short of a disaster. That’s according to former Allen & Overy partner, Alan Paul, who joined us for the latest instalment in Legal Cheek’s legal histories podcast.

In conversation with Legal Cheek publisher Alex Aldridge, Paul explores many of the factors that led to the crash, which culminated in the bankruptcy of financial services giant Lehman Brothers, and discusses how it all went so wrong.

Paul, a well-respected City dealmaker at the time, also recalls the knock-on effect for him, his clients and the wider legal industry, with swathes of the workforce considered for redundancies and training positions decimated.

This is a standalone podcast, but if you enjoyed it make sure to check out our previous episodes where Alan and Alex remember corporate law in the 1980s and 90s.

You can listen to the podcast in full on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Related Stories

news

The transformation of corporate law through the 90s and into the new millennium

Podcast: Ex-Magic Circle partner Alan Paul delves into his time as a top City dealmaker in the period that witnessed the rise of New Labour, the dot-com bubble and the Y2K bug 🎙️

May 31 2023 9:41am
news

What was corporate law like in the 1980s?

Podcast: Legendary City dealmaker Alan Paul remembers his journey from trainee to partner in the era of miner's strikes, Thatcher and punk 🎙️

Apr 20 2023 8:57am
news

Rooney’s law firm Brabners launches ‘Wagatha’ podcast

Lawyers spill the tea on that libel trial

Oct 25 2022 11:04am
1