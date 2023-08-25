PostsNews

Lawfluencers opting for ‘quantity over quality’, researchers claim

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

TikTok and YouTube judged as main culprits for lawyers providing “off the cuff” advice

In a study published by the Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics, lawfluencers (or lawyer-influencers) have come under fire for providing “rushed, poorly researched or even inaccurate” advice.

The popular trend of junior lawyers and law students providing careers advice for aspiring lawyers on social media platforms has been a positive and innovative way that those within the profession have been able to expand access to the field of law.

However, a distinct, growing form of law influencing — which sees qualified solicitors and barristers offering fast ‘legal advice’ to their audiences — has been found to contain certain “ethics risks”, with viewers receiving sub-par and even inaccurate legal information, according to new research.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Legal content creators are “significantly influenced by algorithms” on media platforms such as TikTok, according to the research paper, which encourages them to speedily push out content that consequently doesn’t meet the required benchmark to be considered professional work or advice. In return, the algorithm rewards them with more views, subscribers and, ultimately, income.

Some lawyers are even using the platforms to “build a new career entirely”, the paper found.

It raises concerns around unqualified lawfluencers who are blurring the lines between legal ‘information’ and ‘advice’, despite being unqualified to give the latter. Other ethical risks include building “inadvertent lawyer-client relationships” with viewers and concerns over breaches of fiduciary duties, including the duty of confidentiality.

The research concludes with the hope that lawfluencers “can act as the trusted voices within the crowd, filtering out the unreliable sources and information while continuing to ethically adhere to their professional duties.”

1 Comment

Bantonio Banteras

Lawfluencers provide baseless advice to make money?

What an absolute shocker

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

The lawfluencers to look out for in 2023

From trainees to partners, here's a list of law influencers taking the internet by storm

Jan 6 2023 10:40am
news

Trainee City lawyer shares his top TC ‘shocks’

From the perks to the people, lawfluencer Ali Obeid gives followers the down-low

Apr 11 2023 9:21am
29
news

The 10 best legal social media users of 2023

Which lawfluencer will win this year's Legal Cheek Award?

Jan 31 2023 11:55am