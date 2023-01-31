The 10 best legal social media users of 2023
Which lawfluencer will win this year’s Legal Cheek Award?
We have rounded up the very best legally-minded vloggers, TikTokers and Instagrammers for this year’s shortlist in the ‘Best use of social media’ category at the Legal Cheek Awards.
Those vying for the coveted gong have been selected by our editorial team, and listed alphabetically below.
The winner will be announced at a glitzy London ceremony sponsored by BARBRI and BPP University Law School on the evening of Thursday 16 March 2023.
This year’s top lawfluencer will be decided by an independent judging panel, to be announced in due course.
Muslim Lawyers’ Hub
Bio: ULaw third-year law student and future Clyde & Co trainee solicitor Farzana Abdullah started the Muslim Lawyers’ Hub in 2021 to support and find role models for aspiring lawyers.
Platform: Instagram
Username: @muslimlawyershub
Follower count: 2,731+
Taz Aldeek
Bio: CPS future pupil barrister and Sheffield University law graduate Taz Aldeek uses his YouTube channel to tackle topics such as wellbeing to training tips.
Platform: YouTube
Username: Taz Aldeek
View count: 131,976+
Jordon Goodman
@thelegalnortherner
The biggest perk of being a law student is literally telling people you’re a law student #lawschool #lawstudent #lawdegree #university #lpc
Bio: Jordon Goodman is the ULaw third-year law student and future trainee solicitor behind the comical TikTok account, ‘The Legal Northerner’.
Platform: TikTok
Username: @thelegalnortherner
Follower count: 33,600+
Paul Gascoyne
Bio: When he’s not offering application tips to aspiring lawyers or trying to create an AI-generated grad recruiter on ChatGPT, Paul Gascoyne is a senior recruitment manager at Shearman & Sterling.
Platform: LinkedIn
Username: Paul Gascoyne
Follower count: 7,161+
Junior Lawyer Memes
Bio: This anonymous meme account is run by a group of Hong Kong-based junior lawyers and has been providing light relief for law students everywhere since 2019.
Platform: Instagram
Username: @juniorlawyermemes
Follower count: 13,600+
Simranjeet Kaur Mann
Bio: Simranjeet is a Bristol University law graduate and Womble Bond Dickinson trainee solicitor. Her commentary covers the whole application process, from improving applications to paralegal experience, vacation schemes and training contract offers.
Platform: YouTube
Username: Simranjeet Kaur Mann
View count: 671,239+
Rebecca McNeil and Simrhan Khetani
@becsandthecity
Bio: Best friends and Cambridge law graduates Rebecca McNeil and Simrhan Khetani share snippets of their lives as trainee solicitors at Akin Gump.
Platform: TikTok
Username: @becsandthecity
Follower count: 5,379+
Ali Obeid
@aliobeid_1
Like to not forget ❤️! #internships #student #studytips #university
Bio: LSE political science graduate and future White & Case trainee solicitor Ali Obeid shares his training contract journey and application tips.
Platform: TikTok
Username: @aliobeid_1
Follower count: 142,600+
Maab Saifeldin
Bio: Maab Saifeldin is an in-house trainee solicitor, Lancaster University law graduate and a Black practising Muslim. She gives aspiring solicitors her advice on topics such as emotional resilience, mental health, and being underrepresented in the legal sector.
Platform: Instagram
Username: @lifewithmaab
Follower count: 7,330+
Lucy Sallows
@legallylucy
how to prepare for and feel more in control of assessment centres ! #assessmentcentre #gradjobsuk #magiccirclelawfirm
Bio: Durham University third-year law student and future Clifford Chance trainee solicitor Lucy Sallows, aka ‘Legally Lucy’, advises her followers on all kinds of topics including how to survive assessment centres and navigate the intimidating world of corporate law.
Platform: TikTok
Username: @legallylucy
Follower count: 53,800+
*All figures are correct at the time of publication.
The winner of this category will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2023, sponsored by BARBRI and BPP University Law School, taking place in person at The Banking Hall in the City of London on Thursday 16 March 2023.