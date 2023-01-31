The 10 best legal social media users of 2023

Which lawfluencer will win this year’s Legal Cheek Award?

We have rounded up the very best legally-minded vloggers, TikTokers and Instagrammers for this year’s shortlist in the ‘Best use of social media’ category at the Legal Cheek Awards.

Those vying for the coveted gong have been selected by our editorial team, and listed alphabetically below.

The winner will be announced at a glitzy London ceremony sponsored by BARBRI and BPP University Law School on the evening of Thursday 16 March 2023.

This year’s top lawfluencer will be decided by an independent judging panel, to be announced in due course.

Muslim Lawyers’ Hub

Bio: ULaw third-year law student and future Clyde & Co trainee solicitor Farzana Abdullah started the Muslim Lawyers’ Hub in 2021 to support and find role models for aspiring lawyers.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @muslimlawyershub

Follower count: 2,731+

Taz Aldeek

Bio: CPS future pupil barrister and Sheffield University law graduate Taz Aldeek uses his YouTube channel to tackle topics such as wellbeing to training tips.

Platform: YouTube

Username: Taz Aldeek

View count: 131,976+

Jordon Goodman

Bio: Jordon Goodman is the ULaw third-year law student and future trainee solicitor behind the comical TikTok account, ‘The Legal Northerner’.

Platform: TikTok

Username: @thelegalnortherner

Follower count: 33,600+

Paul Gascoyne

Bio: When he’s not offering application tips to aspiring lawyers or trying to create an AI-generated grad recruiter on ChatGPT, Paul Gascoyne is a senior recruitment manager at Shearman & Sterling.

Platform: LinkedIn

Username: Paul Gascoyne

Follower count: 7,161+

Junior Lawyer Memes

Bio: This anonymous meme account is run by a group of Hong Kong-based junior lawyers and has been providing light relief for law students everywhere since 2019.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @juniorlawyermemes

Follower count: 13,600+

Simranjeet Kaur Mann

Bio: Simranjeet is a Bristol University law graduate and Womble Bond Dickinson trainee solicitor. Her commentary covers the whole application process, from improving applications to paralegal experience, vacation schemes and training contract offers.

Platform: YouTube

Username: Simranjeet Kaur Mann

View count: 671,239+

Rebecca McNeil and Simrhan Khetani

Bio: Best friends and Cambridge law graduates Rebecca McNeil and Simrhan Khetani share snippets of their lives as trainee solicitors at Akin Gump.

Platform: TikTok

Username: @becsandthecity

Follower count: 5,379+

Ali Obeid

Bio: LSE political science graduate and future White & Case trainee solicitor Ali Obeid shares his training contract journey and application tips.

Platform: TikTok

Username: @aliobeid_1

Follower count: 142,600+

Maab Saifeldin

Bio: Maab Saifeldin is an in-house trainee solicitor, Lancaster University law graduate and a Black practising Muslim. She gives aspiring solicitors her advice on topics such as emotional resilience, mental health, and being underrepresented in the legal sector.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @lifewithmaab

Follower count: 7,330+

Lucy Sallows

Bio: Durham University third-year law student and future Clifford Chance trainee solicitor Lucy Sallows, aka ‘Legally Lucy’, advises her followers on all kinds of topics including how to survive assessment centres and navigate the intimidating world of corporate law.

Platform: TikTok

Username: @legallylucy

Follower count: 53,800+

*All figures are correct at the time of publication.

The winner of this category will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2023, sponsored by BARBRI and BPP University Law School, taking place in person at The Banking Hall in the City of London on Thursday 16 March 2023.