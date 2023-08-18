Made in Chelsea star secures training contract with HSF

‘Who said those on reality television can’t become lawyers?’

Reality TV star Robbie Mullett has accepted a training contract at Herbert Smith Freehills.

Legal Cheek covered the Made in Chelsea cast member’s three week vacation scheme with the City firm back in July, where Mullett documented his highlights on the firm’s grad rec Instagram stories.

And it seems to have gone well! As the star this week confirmed his place on HSF’s 2025 training programme via LinkedIn.

Mullett revealed that he had a fear of being discriminated against for openly disclosing his sexuality on television and for holding conversations for queer visibility, adding: “I worried that the legal industry would not take me seriously. But they did.”

The TV personality went on to praise HSF for being a “genuinely inclusive firm” that is “committed to social progress and raising standards for diversity and inclusion” — a mission Mullett is excited to be involved with.

The former UCL student graduated with a first in law earlier this year.

The future trainee solicitor also thanked his fellow vac scheme buddies, supervisors, and grad rec team for their help.