PostsNews

Regulator seeks solicitors for SQE examiner roles

Avatar photo

By Emily Hinkley on

Mark advocacy assessments

The regulator has said it is looking for experienced solicitors to act as assessors for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has launched a recruitment campaign on its website, searching for “experienced qualified solicitors” to assess the live oral advocacy assessments which form part two of the SQE. It says full training will be provided.

The 2023 Legal Cheek SQE Providers List

Potential examiners will be called to attend an unpaid online selection event where they will practice assessment marking and watch a presentation on SQE2 assessment methodology and criteria.

Successful solicitors will join the pool of SQE2 examiners ready for the next assessment period, which is paid.

SQE candidates that sat exams in April will be receiving their results on Tuesday this week.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

SRA releases first review into SQE ethnicity attainment gap

Career barriers can have a 'knock-on' effect in candidates' performance

Jun 7 2023 9:12am
23
news SQE Hub

SRA increases SQE exam fees by 11% in response to inflation

Total cost to sit two-part test stands at £4,564

Jul 6 2023 11:56am
22
news SQE Hub

SRA chief asks ChatGPT what future holds for SQE — AI bot defers to regulator

Paul Philip confirms exams won't change in light of tech advances

Apr 17 2023 12:24pm
3