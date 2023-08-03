Retention scores: Macfarlanes keeps 25 of 26 NQ lawyers

All permanent deals 🤝

Macfarlanes has chalked up a strong autumn retention rate with 25 of its 26 final seat trainees committing their futures to the firm.

With all 25 on permanent deals, this hands the Silver Circle player a score of 96%.

“We’re delighted that 96% of our autumn qualifiers will be staying on with us,” said Catherine Morgan-Guest, early legal careers senior manager. “At Macfarlanes, we recruit people to build long and successful careers and our trainees are very much the future of our firm.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Macs recruits around 33 trainees each year on starting salary £50,000. This rises to a recently improved £115,000 upon qualification.

Jat Bains, early legal careers partner, added: