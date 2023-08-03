PostsNews

Retention scores: Macfarlanes keeps 25 of 26 NQ lawyers

Macfarlanes has chalked up a strong autumn retention rate with 25 of its 26 final seat trainees committing their futures to the firm.

With all 25 on permanent deals, this hands the Silver Circle player a score of 96%.

“We’re delighted that 96% of our autumn qualifiers will be staying on with us,” said Catherine Morgan-Guest, early legal careers senior manager. “At Macfarlanes, we recruit people to build long and successful careers and our trainees are very much the future of our firm.”

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Macs recruits around 33 trainees each year on starting salary £50,000. This rises to a recently improved £115,000 upon qualification.

Jat Bains, early legal careers partner, added:

“Congratulations to our latest cohort of qualifying lawyers. Our people are the key to our success and we’re committed to investing in their development.”

Harry

The “silver circle” … why are we still using these outdated titles to describe the firms

Larry

What new titles are you suggesting we use, Harry?

Future trainee

Macfarlanes consistently has high retention scores… having met a few of the lawyers I think the culture is genuinely nice and friendly. Hope it’s genuine and there’s no hidden tactic.

