News

Macfarlanes pushes NQ lawyer pay to £115k

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on
16

7% rise from £107.5k

City law firm Macfarlanes has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) associates in London.

Junior lawyer pay now sits at £115,000, plus individual and firmwide bonuses. This marks a 7% uplift from £107,500.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Macs now offers the same NQ base rate as Slaughter and May, which we reported yesterday had opted to keep NQ salaries as they are (for now) following a recent review. This move came despite the firm now being the only member of the Magic Circle not to offer newbie associates a salary of £125,000.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Macfarlanes recruits around 33 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000, rising to £55,000 in year two.

Earlier this year it recorded a perfect 100% spring retention score with all six trainees staying put on permanent deals.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

16 Comments

k

Whos next to increase??? Trainees please say your Chinese whispers

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

L

CC to 150

Reply Report comment
(2)(16)

-

Is there a reason trainee salary has barely budged during all these pay wars?

Given the London cost of living nowadays it seems like it would be a cost-effective way to provide a minor boost in attracting legal talent who want a slightly more comfortable life their first 2 years, even an increase to 55k year 1 and 60k year 2 would put you ahead of all the major UK firms

Reply Report comment
(3)(5)

Uncharitable Fellow

There are 200+ applicants per trainee place at high level firms, most of whom have very good academics and/or legal experience. The bottleneck in the profession is good training, which is why NQs from top firms are so sought after (and is what drives the salary war).

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Lady from HR

lol

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Agreed

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

No need to. No one looks at trainee salary when applying it’s all about NQ.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

lol

Lol, no you’re a trainee for a reason

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

k

Akin Gum to 190k for NQs allegedly

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

ANON

and I have a can of magic beans to sell you

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Questions

Which law firms that are currently in the 90s as NQ are increasing to 100k and more?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Magic Orb Man

Let me check, one sec.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Sigh

What do Faegre Drinker pay as an NQ?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Absolutely pathetic from slaughters. Now paying less than some silver circles like hsf and matched by macs. Prestige doesn’t pay bills sadly. And you have to work with arrogant oafs which is deserving of more pay if anything.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

truth

115k and still can’t buy my mansion…

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

-_-

Hogan Lovells now look like they are paying their NQs peanuts

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories